Actress Ann Davies, who starred in EastEnders and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 87.

The star, who also featured in Grange Hill, was the wife of the late The Good Life actor Richard Briers – who died in 2013.

Ann’s agent confirmed her death saying she passed away on Wednesday (April 27).

Ann was married to Richard Briers (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Ann Davies dies aged 87

Her agent Barry Langford said on Twitter: “Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

Read more: EastEnders: Melanie Clark Pullen dies aged 46

“A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.

“She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie.”

Ann died on Wednesday, her agent confirmed (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Tributes have began pouring in for Ann on social media.

One fan said: “Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans!

“Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house. Much love to you all, Barry.”

Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this. I was lucky enough to meet both Richard and Ann in the past. Both such lovely people.”

A third tweeted: “Ah so sad to read this. Annie was so very kind and welcoming to me when I was a humble understudy working with Richard. Thoughts to the family.”

Another added: “I met and worked with both Richard and Ann because of Doctor Who.

“My condolences to all of Anne’s family and friends.”

Ann played Jenny in Doctor Who in the story entitled The Dalek Invasion of Earth.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

She also portrayed Mrs Singleton in Grange Hill back in 1998 and Mrs. Barkworth in EastEnders in 1997 for one episode.

Meanwhile, in 2003, Ann played the character Annette Ludlow in the series Doctors.

She’s also the mother of actress Lucy Briers and Katie Briers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.