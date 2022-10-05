Angelina Jolie accuses ex Brad Pitt of ‘choking one of their children and pushing her into wall in private jet row’

Angelina Jolie has filed explosive court documents against ex husband Brad Pitt, accusing him of ‘choking one of their children’.

It is also alleged the Hollywood star hit another child in the face, and slammed Ms Jolie against a wall while grabbing her hair during a row on a private jet.

Ms Jolie, 48, claims her marriage broke down on the September 2016 flight.

Court documents allege he was “physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of eight and 15”.

Furthermore Mr Pitt, 58, is said to have attacked Ms Jolie verbally after accusing her of being “too deferential to the children”.

He subsequently yelled at her, pushing her against a bathroom wall and striking the ceiling of the plane, the documents claim.

Angelina Jolie court documents allege an aircraft row with Brad Pitt (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt news

Further allegations claim Mr Pitt turned on another child when they reportedly came to Ms Jolie’s defence.

Her claim suggested that Mr Pitt choked one of the children and hit another.

Ms Jolie is mother to six children. Her family includes three children who are adopted and three biological children.

She alleges in the court documents that Mr Pitt’s behaviour on the September 2016 flight from France to California left the children crying and traumatised.

Furthermore, she claims she was left with injuries to her back and elbow.

Five days after the flight she filed for divorce. They married in 2014.

Mr Pitt admitted to yelling at the children in 2016, but denied hitting them.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went public with their relationship in 2006 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Her story is constantly evolving’

A source close to Mr Pitt reportedly told the Mail website: “[Jolie] continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving.

“She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts.

“Her and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

French winery legal battle

The latest accusations come as Mr Pitt and Ms Jolie continue a legal battle over the September 2021 sale of her share of the French winery they jointly owned.

Mr Pitt says she had no right to sell out. Meanwhile, Ms Jolie argues she offered it to him and a $54.5 million deal was reached.

However, it is claimed he pulled out when she mentioned the private jet row during their custody battle.

ED! has approached representatives for both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for comment.

Read more: How old are all six children of Angelina Jolie?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.