Murder, She Wrote actress Angela Lansbury has died aged 96, just days off her 97th birthday – and fans have all been saying the same thing.

The beloved actress leaves behind a legacy on stage and screen, with roles including the iconic Jessica Fletcher in the crime drama.

Her death was confirmed on Tuesday night in a statement that read: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am, Tuesday 11 October 2022.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

“A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Murder She Wrote actress Angela Lansbury was a showbiz icon to generations of fans (Credit: SplashNews)

Murder She Wrote legend Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Fans have been paying tribute to Angela, with many branding her a “legend” and an “icon”.

One said on Twitter: “I am really sad that Angela Lansbury has died, really sad. I used to be obsessed with Murder She Wrote, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and her singing Beauty and the Beast is one of my favourite Disney songs. What a real icon she was.”

In addition, another wrote: “Loved Angela Lansbury! What a legend! Favourite movie of hers is bedknobs and broomsticks!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “What a true legend Dame Angela Lansbury was, Pure class, she will be greatly missed.”

Who is Angela Lansbury?

Acting is in Angela’s blood. She was born October 16, 1925, to actress Moyna Macgill, and politician Edgar Lansbury.

The family relocated to the US during World War II to escape the Blitz. It was there she pursued her career.

Landing her first Hollywood role in Gaslight in 1944, she remains an unmatched talent in film and theatre.

Earning 33 awards throughout her lifetime, accolades include a lifetime achievement award in 2002, and an honorary award at the Oscars in 2014. Despite 18 nominations, she never won an Emmy.

That same year, she was given a Damehood by Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to acting as well as her philanthropic work. Her causes include HIV and AIDS charities, as well as a collection of domestic violence charities.

Angela Lansbury received an honorary doctorate for musical arts at Manhattan School of Music in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews)

The actress married twice throughout her life. First to actor Richard Cromwell, eloping in 1945 when she was 19 and he was 35. They split a year later.

In 1949, Angela married actor Peter Shaw. The couple remained together throughout the rest of his life. Peter died in 2003 after 54 years of marriage to Angela.

The couple shared two children – Anthony, born in 1952, and Deirdre Ann, born in 1953 – as well as David, Peter’s son from a previous relationship.

What are Angela Lansbury’s most famed roles?

Angela famously played Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. She was in the role for 12 years.

One of her first roles was in The Picture of Dorian Grey in 1945, earning her her second supporting actress nomination at the Oscars. She earned her first for Gaslight.

Murder She Wrote star Angela leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in film, television, and theatre (Credit: SplashNews)

What else was Angela in?

She also had a close working relationship with Disney. She appeared in 1971 musical Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and then later voiced teapot Mrs Potts in Beauty and The Beast.

Angela also appeared in The Grinch, Anastasia, The Manchurian Candidate and, most recently, Mary Poppins Returns.

Meanwhile, as well as her impressive film resume, Angela has an incredible theatre history.

Shows include Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, The King and I, Anyone Can Whistle and Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit.

The news has obviously devastated generations of fans who grew up watching her.

