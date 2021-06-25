Andrew Neil leaves GB News to take a ‘break’ only 11 days after launch and viewers aren’t happy

Andrew Neil is leaving GB News to take a break… only two weeks after the channel launched.

The 72-year-old newscaster and journalist revealed the news last night (Thursday June 24).

And viewers weren’t happy with his announcement, accusing him of jumping ship.

Andrew launched GB News 11 days ago (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Neil leaves GB News – why?

GB News launched on June 13.

But it has been dogged with technical issues, viewer complaints and advertiser pull-outs.

And, at the end of his show last night, Andrew broke the news to viewers that he was taking a break.

Read more: GB News viewers divided over launch as they complain over sound issues

“That’s it for tonight and from me for the next few weeks,” he said.

“But I leave you in the safe and professional hands of Colin Brazier.”

“I’ll be back before the summer is out and when you least expect it, so stay tuned.”

Andrew broke the news last night (Credit: GB News)

What else did Andrew say?

During his closing monologue, Andrew also addressed the “rocky start” the channel endured in its first two weeks.

“Before I take this break, let me say this… yes, we had a bit of a rocky start with the launch of GB News.

“We’re a start-up, they’re always a bit rocky these start-ups.

“But we are up and running as you can see, we get better every day and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing.

“And in two short weeks, we’ve already built a loyal audience which has beaten all of our expectations, it’s often bigger than the other news channels and it’s growing.”

After thanking viewers, he said: “We won’t let you down and you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Andrew Neil is taking a break for several weeks from GB News already. I see you understand the importance of a good work-life balance, @afneil, so will your channel be promoting the 4-day week & making companies give us regular sabbaticals, or is that only for you? — Cal ★ liberate the world (@devilish_scamp) June 25, 2021

The news of Andrew Neil taking a “temporary” break of at least two months from GB News, after fronting only nine shows himself, is rather like the Titanic captain jumping into a lifeboat alone before the ship even began sinking. — Miffy🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) June 24, 2021

I see Andrew Neil has decided to have a 'break' from GB News after 2 weeks. With no definite date for his return. The Captain of the Titanic went down with his ship. It seems Andrew Neil is not even prepared to do that. — Teresa 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE #ProgressiveAlliance (@iampetmutton) June 25, 2021

Andrew Neil is leaving GB News for a break after just 2 weeks of launching the channel, which might be unrelated to GB News not going well, but then he made a speech about how it went off to a rocky start but it's more successful than any new channel so now you know it's related. — Non-binary Skelly Man (@obscuricom) June 25, 2021

How did fans react?

However, Andrew’s sincerity didn’t wash with some viewers who couldn’t believe he was taking a break not even two weeks after the launch.

“Andrew Neil is leaving GB News for a break after just 2 weeks of launching the channel, which might be unrelated to GB News not going well,” one person said on Twitter.

“But then he made a speech about how it went off to a rocky start but it’s more successful than any new channel so now you know it’s related.”

Read more: This Morning: Andrew Neil wells up as he praises ‘kind’ Phillip and Holly

Another said: “I see Andrew Neil has decided to have a ‘break’ from GB News after 2 weeks.

“With no definite date for his return.”

“The Captain of the Titanic went down with his ship. It seems Andrew Neil is not even prepared to do that.”