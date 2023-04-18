Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals heartbreaking final moments with son before his death

Andrew Lloyd Webber has recalled the heartbreaking final moments he spent with his son Nick before his tragic death.

The 75-year-old composer’s son Nick was just 43 when he died last month after a battle with gastric cancer. And now Andrew has bravely revealed the last moments he shared with his son before he died.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has opened up about his final moments with his son (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Andrew Lloyd Webber talks final moments with son

The music star recently dedicated the final curtain call of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway to his beloved son on Monday (April 17). Prior to the performance, he was asked to write about being involved in theatre for The New York Times.

Andrew penned the heartbreaking essay just days after Nick’s death. In the essay, he candidly spoke about his last moments with his son.

He wrote: ‘”An apple a day, if well aimed, keeps the doctor away.’ I was speaking in P.G. Wodehouse quotes with my eldest son, Nick, who was in hospice, where he was being treated for cancer just days ago.

“‘Here’s one for you,’ said Nick, laughing. ‘Has anybody ever seen a dramatic critic in the daytime? Of course not. They come out after dark, up to no good.’ We hugged and said our goodbye. The next day, my son died. Nothing’s worse for a parent than the death of a child.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son died aged just 43

Andrew also noted how he felt it was “wrong” to write about Broadway just days after his loss, but admitted he felt he still owed “everything” to his love of the theatre.

Nick’s passing was confirmed on Saturday (March 25) evening by his father Andrew on social media. Prior to his death, Andrew addressed Nicholas’ condition the week before as he told Instagram followers: “We’re all here and the family here has gathered around. It was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Nicholas married his partner Polly Wiltshire in June 2018, and is also survived by his two children from a previous marriage.

Who was Andrew’s son?

Nicholas followed his famous father with a career in music. He was been nominated for a Grammy and composed the scores for the British series Love, Lies and Records. As as well as the 2021 movie The Last Bus, starring Phyllis Logan and Timothy Spall.

In addition to Nicholas, Andrew also shares daughter Imogen, 46, with his ex-wife Sarah Hugill. He went on to have three more children with his current wife, Madeleine Gurdon. They include sons Alastair, 30, and William, 29, along with daughter Isabella, 26.

