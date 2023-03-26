Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘shattered’ as he announces death of son Nicholas at the age of just 43

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that his son Nicholas has sadly died.

Nicholas’ passing was confirmed on Saturday (March 25) evening by his father Andrew on social media.

He died aged 43 following a battle with gastric cancer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed his eldest son, Nicholas, has passed away (Credit: BBC)

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son Nicholas

Oscar-winning composer Lord Lloyd-Webber wrote on Twitter: “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. – ALW.”

Earlier this week, his father addressed Nicholas’ condition as he told Instagram followers: “We’re all here and the family here has gathered around. It was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Nicholas, also a composer, was previously nominated for a Grammy for his work. His mother Sarah Hugill and father were married between 1971 and 1983.

Nicholas married his partner Polly Wiltshire in June 2018, and is also survived by his two children from a previous marriage.

Tributes paid to Nick Lloyd Webber

Among the thousands to offer sympathies and condolences on social media were many stage performers who have made their names as musical stars.

They included Lin Manuel, who wrote on Instagram: “Our whole family mourns with you, Andrew. Sending you love and peace.”

And on Twitter, Hannah Waddingham said: “I’m speechless in the face of your loss my friend. I pray for your strength to find you and send you all of mine. H.”

Stars have sent their condolences to Andrew Lloyd Webber, saying they are ‘so very sorry’ (Credit: BBC)

Nicole Scherzinger also said Nicholas was in her thoughts, writing: “My heart breaks for you and your family. I am so so sorry Andrew. Sending my love and prayers.”

Nicholas was so, so kind and lovely and incredibly brilliant.

Call The Midwife actress Helen George remembered Nicholas: “Oh my goodness, sending much love and condolences. He was so, so kind and lovely and incredibly brilliant. I’m so very sorry x.”

And former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips wrote: “My heart goes out to each and everyone of the family at this sad news.”

She then added: “No parents should have their child die before them. Andrew and Sarah I am heartbroken for you and for all his loved ones.”

