Andrew Lloyd Webber issues heartbreaking update on ‘critically ill’ son’s cancer battle

Music legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a heartbreaking update on his “critically ill” son and his cancer battle.

The 75-year-old revealed earlier this week that his 43-year-old son Nicholas has been “fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months”.

In a statement, Andrew went on to say: “We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner.

“He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

And now Andrew, who wrote the music for hit shows like Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera, has issued an update on how his son is doing.

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares update on son Nicholas

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday (March 23) Andrew uploaded a clip where he revealed Nicholas has been moved into a hospice.

The showbiz star said his son is “over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia”.

He added: “We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Andrew also thanked the people of Ukraine who sent him a Cats t-shirt following the news.

He said: “I know that they’ve been performing Cats there in a bunker, a makeshift production. It’s incredibly moving … everything they’re going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘passing on support’ to son

Andrew went on: “I’m going to go and see Nick in a minute. And I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world.”

Andrew then went on to send his best wishes “to the other families I have around the world in theatre” as it was the opening night of his new show Bad Cinderella in New York.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted not to be able to be there but my place is really here in England at the moment.”

Who is Andrew’s son?

Nicholas has followed his famous father with a career in music.

He’s been nominated for a Grammy and composed the scores for the British series Love, Lies and Records.

In addition to Nicholas, Andrew also shares daughter Imogen, 46, with his ex-wife Sarah Hugill.

He went on to have three more children with his wife, Madeleine Gurdon. They include sons Alastair, 30, and William, 29, along with daughter Isabella, 26.

