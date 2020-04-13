Andrea McLean’s son shocked as she shaves his head during lockdown

TV star Andrea McLean has given her son a haircut during the lockdown.

The Loose Women star shared a video to Instagram showing herself giving her 18-year-old son Finlay a new hairdo.

In the clip, Finlay is seen looking shocked as Andrea, 50, goes in with the shaver.

Andrea captioned the post: "Mama’s been busy..."

In the clip, Andrea is seen separating Finlay's hair and shaving the sides.

After she's done, Finlay looks impressed and poses for the camera.

What did Andrea's fans say?

Andrea's followers were also impressed with her hair cutting skills.

Her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford - who also has a teenage son - wrote: "I’ve got one here who needs doing!!!"

One fan added: "Looks good! Well done you!"

Another commented: "Looks good well done, he looks happy!"

Last week, Andrea shared a video as she and her family gave each other hair makeovers.

In the video, Andrea dyes Finlay's hair orange while giving her daughter Amy an ombré look.

Andrea also cuts her husband Nick's hair as he dyes the ends of her locks.

The video was first posted on a blog account and was captioned: "The McLean Family Dye Hard.

"So... what happens when two grown ups and two teens are in lockdown and don’t have to appear in public looking their normal respectable selves for the foreseeable future?

"They Dye Hard."

Last month, Andrea gave a glimpse into what it's like homeschooling her children.

She said on Instagram: "Day 1 working from home with kids off school.

"They are teenagers so I can set tasks, I don’t have to sit right next to them while they work. Goodness knows how this is going to turn out!

"Sending loving thoughts to everyone trying to work from home right now... how are you getting on?"

