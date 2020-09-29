Andrea McLean reveals SAS: Who Dares Wins sparked emotional breakdown

Andrea McLean says SAS: Who Dares Wins brought back memories of an abusive relationship and sparked her emotional breakdown.

The 50-year-old star was left feeling suicidal during a difficult period.

It came after an incident on Ant Middleton’s gruelling reality show when she was marched with a bag over her head.

What did Andrea McLean say about SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Reflecting on the moment the cover was taken off to reveal an instructor, she told Closer magazine: “I’d put everything I’d experienced in a box, but suddenly it was like I was back there.

“Instead of seeing an instructor’s face, I was seeing another person’s face.

“He seemed to hate my soul and really specific events went bang in my head.”

She added that she had “people say terrible things to me in the past” and had been told she’s “worthless, stupid, talentless and ugly”.

Meanwhile, the Loose Women star was left “anxious and overwhelmed” and “got into a spiral of negativity” despite the support of her husband Nick.

Andrea McLean struggled at NTAs

Looking back to last year’s National Television Awards, which came in the midst of her breakdown, she added she could “barely face the noise or laughter”.

Andrea admitted she “cried all the way to my hotel, where I’d booked a room to get ready”.

Then, she “did a few photos on the red carpet before walking away”.

Following the awards ceremony, Andrea revealed she “sobbed all the way home” and “felt like I was short-circuiting”.

Andrea has opened up about her experiences in new book ‘This Girl Is On Fire.

The star underwent CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and talking therapy to help her overcome her issues.

She said: “Two years ago, I thought I’d never feel happy again but, now, whenever something lovely happens, I thank myself for keeping going.”

