Former Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has showcased her incredible weight loss in a new Instagram post.

The curvy 21-year-old posed in her swimwear to show off her three-and-a-half stone trimmer figure on holiday.

Amy grinned from ear to ear as she stood in a baby blue swimsuit on a boat for the snap.

She accessorised her look with a white beach cover and comical captains hat as she encouraged her followers to have a great weekend.

Amy admitted to feeling a little nervous about posing in her swimsuit but confessed her trip away had boosted her confidence.

She wrote: “Captain Amy here telling you to OWN IT and have the best weekend! Quite nervous to share this image but having the best time away with my squad and feeling good.”

Her followers gushed over the image.

One person commented: “So refreshing seeing you own them curves you look amazing and an inspiration to all the young girls out there.”

Another said: “You look INCREDIBLE!!!! So proud of you always.”

A third added: “You are incredible – own it. You’re an inspiration really.”

Amy’s weight loss battle

The TV personality has struggled with her weight for years after being told she had a slow metabolism that contributed to her size.

However in lockdown Amy found the routine and structure she needed to drop three dress-sizes going from a size 26 to a 20.

Talking to The Sun about her new found healthy lifestyle she explained that online exercise videos had given her a much needed boost.

She said: “I have been doing quite a lot of dance workouts at home, every day. They’re 25 minutes long on YouTube. It is exercising to a beat and gets you going.

“I did a One Direction one the other day. They get you in good spirits for the rest of the day. If not every day, it will be every other day, and I mix and match it with yoga.

“I add in squats while brushing my teeth, too. I love squats. Every person’s body is different and everyone’s metabolism is different.”

And Amy admitted that the change of lifestyle is what means most to her as she wants her loss to be sustainable.

