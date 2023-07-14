Katie Price’s mum ‘died’ on operating table during lung transplant as she reveals surprising final thoughts

Amy Price, the mum of Katie Price, has revealed she ‘died’ for a short time during her lung transplant, revealing what her ‘final thoughts’ were.

Amy, 71, underwent the life-saving procedure last November but told how she went into cardiac arrest. Speaking to her daughter Katie on her Katie Price Show podcast, Amy explained what happened.

She said: “I went into cardiac arrest and they had to pump me to bring me back and I didn’t know that.”

Katie’s mum Amy underwent a lung transplant (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price discusses health with mum Amy

Katie replied: “Yeah, you said. And how my mum knows this, everyone, when you came out of hospital, she’s gone through all her notes. How many times did you die, mum?”

Her mum answered: “I think it was only that once. I do remember I was shouting out, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, they’re killing me.'”

She went on: “That’s because I was filling up with blood and fluid, but what I can remember was dreaming, thinking, ‘I’ve got to survive till five o’clock. They’re trying to kill me.'”

Amy had the transplant after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – a lung condition – in 2017.

She recalled: “I’m hot, I’m sweaty, I can’t breathe. I thought, ‘Five o’clock, the nurses change so these two nurses, people that are trying to kill me, right, this is what I thought, they go home.’

“So I was counting strips on the wall, thinking, ‘Right as I’ll do that one, breathe slower and then you save your energy a bit more.”

Amy Price has a terminal lung condition (Credit: Channel 4)

Amy added: “I thought, ‘Do you know if I go, I’ve seen Albert, so it’s alright. Kate will sort herself out, Dan’s alright, tries to be alright.’

“‘It’s okay to go if I’m going.’ That’s what I thought. And then all of a sudden, you feel peaceful. Then that’s that peace bit. I felt that everything was falling into place and I could just go.”

Amy Price health update

Amy appeared on This Morning last week (July 4), explaining how she had been feeling recently.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby, she said: “It’s been really difficult. I had gradually got worse in 2022. I knew that was my last year because the symptoms I had were really quite bad.”

She added: “I’m still not out of the woods, there’s a lot still that I’ve got to improve on but I’m just really grateful.”

