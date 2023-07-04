Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall is reportedly back with her cheating husband Andrew Buchan and, despite apparently issuing him with a set of rules he needs to follow, I’ve got bad news for you Amy, love.

Once a cheat, always a cheat.

Amy Nuttall is said to have taken her cheating husband Andrew Buchan back (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall back with cheating husband

Actor Andrew is said to have walked out on Amy and their two children back in February. It’s claimed he had fallen for his Better co-star Leila Farzad – the showbiz equivalent of sleeping with your secretary.

Amy apparently demanded a divorce and was said to be “crying every day”. However, it seems her memory’s short and she’s apparently willing to forgive and forget.

Now, admittedly, I don’t know her reasons behind her welcoming him back into the family home. But no matter how many rules you issue to a cheating partner, how can you ever fully trust them when they’re out of your sight?

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan reportedly fell in love on the set of Better (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s rules for Andrew

According to reports, Andrew isn’t allowed any contact at all with Leila. Good job we didn’t want to watch a second season of Better then eh! (Not that I watched the first, I may add…).

When he’s working away he needs to be in contact via FaceTime and she must have access to his phone at all times. Why don’t you frisk him for a burner phone while you’re there, Amy!

Amy’s a better – or perhaps more foolish – woman than me if she really can move on from this.

Now she clearly loves her husband. Or maybe she just wants to try and salvage the family unit for the sake of the kids. But will she ever be happy with him now that he’s cheated? He’s done it once, what’s to stop him doing it again?

By taking him back the only lesson she’s taught him is no matter how much he hurts her and how much he betrays her, she’ll end up forgiving him in time.

It would be game over for me

I’ve been married for almost a year and my husband knows in no uncertain terms that if he ever were to stray – and that includes sexting – then it’s game over for us. And he also knows that I’ll be keeping the cat.

Once the trust is gone in a marriage what do you have left? Once your husband’s been intimate with someone else, how can you ever not think of that when you decide to sleep with him again?

I don’t know about you but I’d always be wondering if she was better in bed than me, if her boobs were perkier than mine and if he was thinking of her when he’s doing the deed with me.

They say cheats never prosper, but Andrew Buchan has with Amy. He’s had his cake and eaten it with Leila and then gone back for seconds with Amy – and he isn’t even particularly hot!

Will he ultimately have to face the consequences of his actions? Having been cheated on in the past, I’m saying here’s hoping. One thing’s for sure, Amy’s a better – or perhaps more foolish – woman than me if she really can move on from this.

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again. A leopard never changes its spots.

