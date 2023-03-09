Love Island star Amy Hart announces newborn’s sentimental name after welcoming first baby

Amy Hart has welcomed her first baby with partner Sam Rason and has announced the newborn’s name.

The Love Island star shared the news this week on her Instagram, saying she and Sam had welcomed a little boy.

Fans couldn’t wait to share their delight at the new arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Amy Hart shares baby news

The star wrote: “Well…. 4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital later, we are home with our dreamy baby boy born at 3.31am on 3/3/23 weighing 8lbs with the most beautiful head of hair.

“(Amy would take the 9 months of reflux again) and we are so so in love. Proper introductions to come but now we’re home safe and sound.

“Thank you to everyone who sent their well wishes. We really appreciated it over the last few days [here’s a few delivery room snaps, can’t wait to show you his beautiful, non post birth swollen face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, Amy announced her newborn’s name.

She wrote: “Stanley Samuel Giles Rason.

“Stanley: We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoff’s middle name.

“Samuel: After @samuelrason obviously but also Amy’s brother is Samuel too! Giles: Nanny and Grandad’s last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots!

“[photos: 1) a couple of hours old, Baby Stanley already got Mummy’s back to prove that Amy’s big lips are indeed genetic 2) when Daddy says he’s going home for the evening.”

Amy Hart and Sam have welcomed their little boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy’s baby surprise

Unlike many other celebs, who choose a huge gender reveal and announcement, Amy decided to keep hers a secret.

She announced her pregnancy back in September on Loose Women. But the reality star decided she didn’t want to know if she was having a boy or a girl until her little bundle of joy was born.

We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoff’s middle name.

But she had to remind her excited fans not to guess what she was having, in an Instagram update.

Posting back in September, she thanked fans for support, adding: “But if you didn’t see it, we aren’t finding out the gender so please don’t tell us you know it’s ‘defo’ a…g/b!

“We want a surprise on the day it’s born!”

Amy Hart announced she was pregnant in September 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Amy Hart bites back

And before her baby was even born, some self-righteous social media users took it upon themselves to mum-shame her.

After 30-year-old Amy revealed she’d bought some formula milk for her new baby, she received messages telling her she was doing wrong.

She told followers she had it as a back-up in case breastfeeding didn’t go to plan – not that choosing to formula feed is wrong either!

But despite her following NHS guidelines, judgemental Instagram users slammed her choices.

Amy and Sam wanted their baby’s gender to be a surprise (Credit: ITV)

Addressing the backlash, Amy wrote: “On the breastfeeding and the milk stuff, obviously I would love to breastfeed but if I can’t breastfeed I will express. If I can’t express, I will use formula.

“Already, people are messaging me asking me why I think I won’t be able to breastfeed and they’re saying it’s easy.

“They’re telling me that I just need to try but there are other reasons that people can’t breastfeed guys. And if I got ill, and it was left up to Sam to feed the baby, he definitely can’t breastfeed so that’s why I have the formula.”

Read more: Amy Hart shows off baby bump days after pregnancy announcement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.