Strictly’s Amy Dowden breaks down in tears during chemo treatment: ‘Wishing this wasn’t happening to me’

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has updated fans on her cancer treatment, revealing starting chemo had her in tears.

The Welsh dancer was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer earlier this year. She recently shared the heartbreaking news that cancer has since been found elsewhere in her body and she will now undergo chemotherapy.

Dancer Amy Dowden recently started chemo (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden cancer upate

Amy has kept fans updated on social media throughout her cancer journey. Today (August 3) she shared a new post to reflect on her first day of chemo.

“Chemo 1 done!” Amy captioned the three photos, two of her in her hospital bed and one smiling bravely outside the hospital following her treatment.

She went on to thank her friend Jenny who sat with her throughout as well as NHS staff.

In a further Instagram story she devastatingly revealed: “I hardly slept. Broke down in tears as soon as I got in the room.”

She also made the heartbreaking admission: “Just wishing this wasn’t happening to me!”

But amazingly brave as ever, Amy nevertheless found some positives: “Port has been a success. Cold cap on. So far coping and not as bad as I thought with cold cap.”

Amy gave fans another update today (Credit: Instagram)

Amy finished up her post by saying: “One step closer to being back on the dance floor,” before admitting sadly: “That’s what’s hurting the most right now, I’d do anything to be there with my fellow pros right now).”

Strictly stars cheer on Amy

Amy’s Strictly family were as ever on hand to cheer her on.

“You’re awesome,” commented Kevin Clifton, following up with a fire emoji.

Popular pro Johannes Radebe also said: “Sending you love Amy.”

“What a woman, love you,” commented Dianne Buswell.

Dianne also shared her own post, in which she told Amy: “We’re all your biggest cheerleaders.”

