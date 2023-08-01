Amy Dowden supported by Strictly co-stars as she admits she’s ‘bruised’ and ‘tender’ in new message

Amy Dowden had her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars rallying round after she shared a candid health message amid her cancer battle.

The Welsh dancer, 32, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May. She underwent a mastectomy but then in July, she revealed she had been diagnosed with “another type of cancer”.

Since the heartbreaking news, Amy has been keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on her journey. And on Monday (July 31) Amy admitted that she is “bruised” and “tender” in an update.

Amy has shared a cancer update (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden shares candid cancer message

Taking to her Instagram account, Amy shared a slew of candid snaps from her first day of chemotherapy. In one snap, Any can be seen smiling in the hospital bed, with a plaster visible on one of her arms.

In the caption, she wrote: “I’ve decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through. Port fitted! Wasn’t looking forward to it. Wasn’t easy… my veins!

“Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks and allow me to dance when I feel well enough.”

Amy went on to explain: “A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo (I believe, I’m no dr!) Rrrrrrright that’s done! Ps don’t swipe to last slide if squeamish!”

Strictly fans rally round Amy Dowden

Amy’s brave post was met with a ton of support from fans and her showbiz pals. Fellow Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez penned: “You got this Amy.” Meanwhile, the BBC show’s judge Motsi Mabuse said: “Thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone.”

Dancer James Jordan wrote: “Sending love. Strength and healing prayers.” And Coronation Street star Kym Marsh also commented: “Brave lady.”

Amy receives second diagnosis

In July, Amy told fans that she has had a second cancer diagnosis during an Instagram Live with cancer charity CoppaFeel! She said that an MRI scan had found more tumours and blood work had then revealed another type of cancer in addition to her breast cancer.

“After my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours,” Amy explained. “And my pathology wasn’t what they were expecting, and they found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow.”

However there was some hopeful news. “The oncologist did say that with chemo I’ve got a really good chance of a cure,” Amy said.

