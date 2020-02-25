Amy Childs reveals secret battle with depression after struggling to be single mum

Reality star Amy Childs has revealed that she battled depression in secret after splitting with her boyfriend and struggling to be a single mum.

Amy, currently taking part in Celebs Goes Dating on Channel 4, opened up about how her condition got so bad her family was thinking of staging an intervention.

In an interview with The Sun, 29-year-old Amy explained that after she split with ex-boyfriend Ritchie she reached rock bottom.

"The truth is I lost myself last year," she said.

I put on baby weight, I massively lost my confidence and... I was depressed and didn't want to do anything.

"It wasn't postnatal depression or anything I just completely lost myself. I love my kids to bits and I am so lucky to have them but I just wasn't myself anymore. In the end friends and family had to sit me down and do an intervention. They sat me down and said I wasn't having fun any more."

Mum-of-two Amy gave birth to her first child Polly in 2017, but split from the tot's father, Bradley Wright, just six weeks later.

He is now in prison for handling stolen goods and reportedly has no contact with his daughter.

Amy then became pregnant again just eight months later, and gave birth to a son in September 2018.

But then disaster struck when she split from Ritchie, who she had been seeing for two years.

A source told The Sun: "They broke up on good terms and will remain friends. He's still a big part of her son's life and sees her regularly.

"Her children are the biggest part of her life and they both want the best for their children."

Another insider added: "Some thought she'd be in bits over the break-up, but she's happy, really focused and looks glamorous. She's got a really good friendship and family network."

Speaking after the birth of her son, she revealed that the pregnancy wasn't planned.

She told OK! Magazine: "My pregnancy wasn't planned but it's a lovely surprise."

"We did speak about it, but we didn't think it would happen so quickly.

"We're both really excited about it now, though."

