Alright everyone, calm down. That viral Amsterdam stag do incest glory hole story sounds utterly grim, but – and here’s a shocker – it’s not true.

The vile little story has been doing the rounds on Twitter over the last few days – but it has now been debunked. Thank GOD.

What is the Amsterdam stag do incest glory hole story about?

The story originated from some voice messages one girl sent to her mate on Instagram. The voice messages were then posted to Twitter – where it has since gone beyond viral.

In the messages, the girl explains that she’s telling everyone about the story as it’s so “horrific”. She then explains that a friend of a friend went on a joint stag and hen do to Amsterdam. However, this little joint party ended in a whole family being torn apart. Apparently.

The girl explained that one day during the trip, the girls went one way and the boys went another.

However, one of the girls on the hen do was “super drunk” and – well, this is where the story takes a dark, dark turn.

Amsterdam glory hole story goes viral

The “super drunk” girl went into a booth with a glory hole in it and began giving head to someone.

However, this glory hole apparently had a window. The idea is that when both parties press a button, the window becomes transparent, so they can see each other.

However, when the “super drunk” girl and the man on the other side pressed the button, they had the shock of their lives.

“So she pushes the button, looks up, and…it’s her dad, on the other side,” the girl in the video reveals.

She then went on to claim that both the hen and stag do went home early due to how “traumatic” the incident was. She then went on to say that the girl has fallen out with all her family and her mother is no longer speaking to her husband.

“It’s broken up the whole family,” she added.

The horrific tale DEBUNKED

THANKFULLY, the story has since been debunked, so you can sleep safe in the knowledge that something so messed-up never actually happened.

Vice magazine launched an investigation into the validity of the story recently – and found it to be false.

The journalist whose mission it was to look into the story first researched glory holes in Amsterdam. They found that only one in the whole city had a female-to-male option. The other three were for men only.

The journalist then contacted the only one place it could be, asking whether they had a button, that when pressed, would reveal who was on other side of the glory hole.

The employee replied saying: “No, They’re just holes.”

So there you have it. A grim little tale of glory holes and incest on Twitter has proven to be false. What a shock…

