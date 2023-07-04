Distressed woman demands to be let off plane over ‘imaginary’ passenger

A woman showing a distressed woman on an American Airlines flight has gone viral recently, leaving many who’ve seen it bemused.

The video shows the woman demanding to be left off the plane due to having an issue with a seemingly “imaginary” passenger…

The incident took place on an American Airlines plane (Credit: Pexels)

Distressed woman on American Airlines flight goes viral

A video of a distressed woman on an American Airlines flight went viral on TikTok and Twitter over the weekend.

During the brief video, a woman can be seen demanding she get off the plane after insisting that a passenger at the back of the aircraft isn’t real.

The incident is believed to have taken place aboard an American Airlines plane at Dallas Fort Worth airport.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking to the front of the plane, shouting and swearing.

The woman was angry and distressed (Credit: Pexels)

What happened next on the American Airlines flight?

The unidentified woman could be heard ranting: “‘I’m telling you, I’m getting the [bleep] off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the [bleep] off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it.”

She then continues. “I don’t give two [bleeps], but I am telling you right now – that [bleeper] back there is NOT real,” she cries, pointing at the back of the plane.

The camera then pans to the back, though it’s unclear who or what the woman is referring to. “And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she then says.

Viewers were bemused by the whole thing (Credit: Pexels)

Bemused viewers react to viral video

The person who originally posted the video on TikTok explained that the woman’s actions had then held up their flight by three hours. They also said that the woman “somehow didn’t get arrested and got back through security after the whole plane had to deplane”.

Viewers were bemused. “I need to see him [the passenger]. I will be able to tell if he’s not human. She may be telling the truth,” one viewer commented.

“No, because I would HAVE to get off the plane. I’m not about to be Final Destinationed,” another said, in reference to the Final Destination movie.

“I definitely want to know who the not-real person is…,” another said. “I have seen Final Destination enough times to know that this is the cue to get off this plane,” another then joked.

ED! has contacted American Airlines for comment.

