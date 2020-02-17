Amazon is selling a wine glass holder that lets you enjoy a cheeky tipple in the shower

We've all been there. You come home from a long, hard day at the office and all you want is a large glass of red and a soak in the bath.

However, combining the two is often a bit of a struggle.

Wet hands, slippery soap suds and a delicate wine glass are a combination that means accidents can happen.

And no one wants their day to go from bad to worse when a precious drop of vino is spilled.

Use the wine glass holder while you're relaxing in the bath (Credit: Amazon)

Now, however, Amazon is selling a product that will put an end to all of that anxiety and let you enjoy a glass of wine in the bath or shower and have a handy place to keep it while you wash your hair.

Step forward MIUMIU's Shower Wine Holder.

Priced at £9.99 and available on Prime, the silicone wine glass holder has a suction back that you can stick to any non-porous surface – such as glass, a mirror or a glazed tile – in the bathroom.

Well suited for a cosy evening in the bathroom!

It's important to make sure the surface area is dry, clean and flat before you attach the holder, and then wait at least 24 hours before you use it to give the adhesive the chance to fully stick.

Available in trendy grey and eye-catching turquoise, it's our new bathroom must-have!

Plus it also holds prosecco glasses safely, too!

It's also handy for when you're getting ready for a big night out (Credit: Amazon)

Position it just outside the shower so that you can grab your wine as soon as you're out, or stick it on the wall above your bath – perfect for an at-home pamper night.

"Well suited for a cosy evening in the bathroom!" said one happy customer.

"A brilliant invention," came another review.

If you fancy a glass of wine while you're getting ready for your big night out, the holder can also be stuck on your bathroom mirror.

The sleek holder is available in grey and turquoise (Credit: Amazon)

This means you can do your hair and make-up while also enjoying a tipple and not worry about knocking over a precariously balanced glass of wine when you drop your blusher brush.

The product has gone down a storm online, with some wine fans admitting they were thinking of getting one of the holders for every room in their house!

