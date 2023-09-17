Rob Rinder’s heartbreaking confession about his dad’s dementia battle

Amazing Hotels star Robert Rinder once made a heartbreaking confession about his dad’s dementia battle.

The TV star, who is back on TV on Sunday (September 17) for Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, spoke of his dad’s health battle earlier this year.

Rob explained that his dad has suffered from Lewy Body Dementia “for a number of years”.

Rob opened up about his father’s dementia (Credit: ITV)

Robert Rinder on his dad’s health battle

In an article for the Evening Standard in May 2023, Rob opened up about his dad reaching 70. He wrote: “He will know he’s reached this milestone but his joy will need constant prompting. It will be muted, like hearing a party from a locked room that he cannot enter. His disease has robbed him of the uniquely human gift of being present in delight.

“I don’t talk about my dad or his illness very much — not just because I want to preserve his privacy but because it’s extremely tough to get down my feelings in words that make sense.”

Rob added: “Dementia is a pitiless illness: it steals away those who suffer in a slow and excruciating way that’s hard to describe.”

Robert Rinder will star on Amazing Hotels (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Rob opened up about his own health following a hospital stint.

In February, Rob shared that he had to dash to hospital after hosting Good Morning Britain. He said on Instagram at the time: “Started the day holding politicians to account @gmb then meeting @lulukc and @therealsambora, ended it having a prolapsed disc in my back healed.

His disease has robbed him of the uniquely human gift of being present in delight.

“The challenge of life is that it can change at any moment.”

Rob added: “Hold on to joy wherever you find it…(feeling much better now.. thank you incredible medical staff).”

What is Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby?

The show sees Rob and Monica Galetti visit Italy to go behind the scenes at Borgo Egnazia. It’s a hotel modelled on Puglia’s historical local villages.

In the episode, while Monica makes foccaccia for a festival, Rob meets the decorating team.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby airs Sunday (September 17) from 8pm on BBC Two.

