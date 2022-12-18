Amanda Owen has sparked concerns on Twitter after she shared a worrying update.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star, who has split from her husband Clive, lives on a farm in Yorkshire.

And it seems Ravenseat has been bearing the brunt of the bad weather much of the UK has been experiencing recently.

As a result, following her update, fans rushed to share their concerns for Amanda, and issue advice to the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Amanda Owen sparks concern with Twitter update

The star shared four pictures to her Twitter account earlier today (December 18).

They featured four of her nine children, two frozen landscapes and the weather forecast.

When Amanda took the screenshot, it was -9˚C. However, temperatures on the day in question would dip as low as -11, the screenshot showed.

“It’s been absolutely freezing,” she declared.

Fans support Amanda after Twitter upload

The Yorkshire Shepherdess’ fans were quick to comment and tell Amanda to wrap up warm.

One said: “Keep well wrapped up.”

They also urged Amanda to “take care”.

Another commented: “I thought -6° here a couple of days ago was bad enough!”

“Very picturesque but heck, those temperatures,” said a third.

UK weather forecast

Amanda’s upload came after the Met Office issued a “danger to life” weather warning.

A new ice warning covers a stretch in the southwest of England and runs throughout the weekend.

The Met Office said that in Scotland, icy surfaces could cause difficult travel conditions in a few places.

Meanwhile, today, there’s an amber warning in place from 9am to 8pm. It covers parts of Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford.

It says: “A period of freezing rain and some snow will lead to some disruption. Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.

“Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.”

Meanwhile, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a warning for all of England until midnight on Sunday.

She’s made of strong stuff!

Amanda, however, is made of strong stuff.

She previously revealed that she gave birth to one of her nine children at home entirely on her own.

She went to wake Clive to deliver the news that he had another new arrival once she’d given birth.

So we doubt a cold snap will do much to deter this farming wonder woman!

The couple split earlier this year, but continue to co-parent their brood of children.

Clive was also given a boost recently when he secured his own Channel 5 TV show.

