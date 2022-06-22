Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen smiles at Channel 5 event
News

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen reveals farm plans after welcoming new arrival

Amanda claims her new Clydesdale foul is already 'part of the family'

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has revealed her plans for Ravenseat Farm.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, who recently announced her split from husband Clive, opened up about the arrival of a new foal called Maple.

Although it’s only been born for a few weeks, the new Clydesdale horse has already made herself at home as Amanda claims that she is a ‘part of the family’.

Amanda Owen smiling on This Morning
Amanda Owen welcomes new Clydesdale horse to her farm (Credit: Netflix)

Amana Owen welcomes new addition to her farm

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda welcomed a new Clydesdale horse Maple to Ravenseat Farm.

The young foal was only born just a few weeks ago and the star already admitted that she is ‘a part of the family’.

Ahead of her appearance at The Game Fair, Amanda said in an interview: “She’s a beautiful filly foal born just a few weeks ago.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen admits: “I feel like a bit of a failure’

“Backing her will be a gradual process. She is part of the family- there won’t be a foal pocked and prodded as much as she has.”

Amanda Owen smiling on Our Yorkshire Farm
Amanda Owen reveals new farm plans following her split with her husband Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen reveals new farm plans

The Yorkshire Shepherdess revealed that she eventually wants the new foal to bring down the sheep with her.

Amanda said: “Eventually I want her to bring down the sheep with me, working with me as part of the team.”

She also praised the new Clydesdale horse for being ‘the easiest foal ever’.

These new farm plans came after Amanda announced her split with her husband and Our Yorkshire Farm co-star Clive.

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

She shared the sad news in a statement on Instagram saying: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our No 1 priority as the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rowan Atkinson speaking, Jermaine Jenas looking surprised on The One Show on BBC
The One Show hosts under fire for behaviour during Rowan Atkinson interview
Linda Robson wearing a brunette wig on Loose Women
Loose Women star Linda Robson shows off dramatic ‘new look’
Naga Munchetty in BBC Breakfast studio, Colin Paterson at Glastonbury today
BBC Breakfast viewers all make the same complaint about today’s show
Call the Midwife cast in promo photo
Call the Midwife series 12 plot teased with new picture
William and Kate looking at their portrait and smiling
William and Kate fans spot duke’s ‘James Bond pose’ in new portrait as he delivers his verdict
Michael Owen smiling on Lorraine and daughter Gemma Owen smiling on Love Island
Michael Owen issues warning over daughter Gemma: ‘She turns into a horror’