Amanda Owen welcomes new Clydesdale horse to her farm (Credit: Netflix)

Ahead of her appearance at The Game Fair, Amanda said in an interview: “She’s a beautiful filly foal born just a few weeks ago.

“Backing her will be a gradual process. She is part of the family- there won’t be a foal pocked and prodded as much as she has.”

Amanda Owen reveals new farm plans following her split with her husband Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen reveals new farm plans

The Yorkshire Shepherdess revealed that she eventually wants the new foal to bring down the sheep with her.

Amanda said: “Eventually I want her to bring down the sheep with me, working with me as part of the team.”

She also praised the new Clydesdale horse for being ‘the easiest foal ever’.

These new farm plans came after Amanda announced her split with her husband and Our Yorkshire Farm co-star Clive.

She shared the sad news in a statement on Instagram saying: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our No 1 priority as the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

