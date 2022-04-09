Fans of Our Yorkshire Farm are begging star Amanda Owen for a new series of the Channel 5 show.

As Amanda shared an update from the farm in North Yorkshire, fans have been quick to beg for a return of the hit series.

Amanda shared an update via her Instagram from the Swaledale farm as they get ready for lambing season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda Owen on Instagram

Speaking to her 504,000 followers, Amanda posted a quick video writing: “Just at the very start of lambing & we have a few patients in the sheep hospital.”

Read more: Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

In the video, Amanda explained: “So I’ve got a bit of an adoption thing going on here. This yow had a pair of twins. One of them a happy, healthy lamb the other one unfortunately not and died.

“So I had a body and therefore skinned it and gave it one of our pet lambs. Usually that wouldn’t work but amazingly she has taken it.

“So she has her very own lamb and she has the foster lamb. She has done incredibly well to take that lamb.”

Amanda keeps fans updated on her animals on Instagram (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Fans poured in their support for the Yorkshire farmer, with one fan commenting: “Gorgeous family…hope we get to see you all again soon…. amazing lady.”

Another echoed: “Amazing! What a wonderful mum.”

Fans were also eager to hear if another series would be coming to Channel 5 soon. One follower commented: “Any word of a new series Amanda?”

Another added: “Hi when are you back on TV, I love the show.”

A third wrote: “Please tell me there is going to be another series coming soon?”

Fans begged Amanda for another series of Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen marriage

Last year, reports claimed Amanda was having a “rough patch” in her marriage to husband Clive.

Speaking on Lorraine on ITV late last year, Amanda opened up about “difficult moments” of being in the spotlight.

She said: “You have your difficult moments. But you have to take the rough with the smooth.

Read more: Who is in the Coronation Street cast? Meet the full line-up for 2022

“We’ve just talked about how you weather a storm, so we’re pretty resilient in the hills. That’s all you’ve got to do.

“The bottom line is, if you’re proud of what you’re doing, you have to kind of shoulder it. In other words, get on with it.”

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.