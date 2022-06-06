Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen reveals she had ‘warning’ from social services

Amanda Owen has revealed she once had a “warning” from social services in latest news about the star.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star has nine children with her husband Clive.

In a candid interview, Amanda admitted she doesn’t see herself as a “perfect parent”.

Amanda revealed she received a ‘warning’ from social services (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen news

The Sun reports that speaking at Hay Festival of Literature & Arts, Amanda said: “I don’t see myself as a perfect parent.

Read more: Amanda Owen’s Instagram fans do double take as she posts picture of lookalike daughter Raven

“I got a yellow flag from social services… I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees.

“Yes, they haven’t got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don’t necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters.”

Amanda and Clive have nine children (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Amanda often shares updates on her family on her Instagram page.

The family live on a farm and often keep their followers updated with their daily farming antics.

But it’s not all positive news that Amanda shares with her fans.

Last month, she opened up on a “stressful” time after they lost power for two days.

Alongside a picture of herself and one of her horses, Amanda said: “What a week it has been.

“Two days without power so with regards to timing Hazel’s foaling could not have come at a more stressful time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

“No phone signal & no Wi-Fi. Still no Wi-Fi as the power outage seems to have bust something.

“Couldn’t get in touch with the people that I had on standby. Not even a quick brew of @yorkshiretea when sorted.

“Said a prayer and was thankful.”

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice as he shares touching news with fans

Fans also offered their support as one commented: “Ah they are such beauties. Glad she foaled safe. Get that kettle on woman, you deserve it.”

Another said: “Massive well done to you and congratulations on your new arrival.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.