Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen reveals she had ‘warning’ from social services

Amanda Owen has revealed she once had a “warning” from social services in latest news about the star.
The Our Yorkshire Farm star has nine children with her husband Clive.
In a candid interview, Amanda admitted she doesn’t see herself as a “perfect parent”.
Amanda Owen news
The Sun reports that speaking at Hay Festival of Literature & Arts, Amanda said: “I don’t see myself as a perfect parent.
“I got a yellow flag from social services… I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees.
“Yes, they haven’t got harnesses on or hard hats, but I believe there are some lessons to be learned that don’t necessarily result in instant death but actually learn your own parameters.”
Amanda often shares updates on her family on her Instagram page.
The family live on a farm and often keep their followers updated with their daily farming antics.
But it’s not all positive news that Amanda shares with her fans.
Last month, she opened up on a “stressful” time after they lost power for two days.
Alongside a picture of herself and one of her horses, Amanda said: “What a week it has been.
“Two days without power so with regards to timing Hazel’s foaling could not have come at a more stressful time.
“No phone signal & no Wi-Fi. Still no Wi-Fi as the power outage seems to have bust something.
“Couldn’t get in touch with the people that I had on standby. Not even a quick brew of @yorkshiretea when sorted.
“Said a prayer and was thankful.”
Fans also offered their support as one commented: “Ah they are such beauties. Glad she foaled safe. Get that kettle on woman, you deserve it.”
Another said: “Massive well done to you and congratulations on your new arrival.”
