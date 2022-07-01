Amanda Owen leaves fans gushing over her appearance in new photos after marriage split

Amanda Owen has stunned her fans with her appearance in new photos following her marriage split.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star recently announced she and her husband Clive have broken up.

Weeks on, it seems Amanda is focusing on her farm as she shared a series of pictures as she shaved some 14-month-old hoggs.

Amanda Owen on Instagram

In the first photo, Amanda smiles for a selfie alongside her pet dog.

She is wearing a blue shirt and has her hair style in a tousled look.

In other pictures, Amanda is seen picking up the hoggs’ fur.

Amanda and Clive Owen have split after years of marriage (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Amanda wrote: “Buzzcuts available & nothing else.

“These are hoggs (14 months old) and this is their first ever appointment at the salon.

“They are the wooliest that they will ever be so are first in the queue.”

Fans loved the farm pictures, but many were focused on Amanda’s appearance.

They thought she looked “beautiful” and “gorgeous”.

Amanda stunned fans with her appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One gushed: “You look bloody gorgeous as always!!!”

Another commented: “You look beautiful as ever.”

A third said: “You are looking stunning Amanda keep up the good work.”

“[Love] the new shorter hairstyle Amanda, really suits you,” a fourth added.

It comes weeks after Amanda and Clive confirmed their split in a statement on Instagram.

Amanda has been busy focusing on her farm (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Our Yorkshire Farm split

It read: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

They added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

Following the news, Channel 5 confirmed they would continue working with both Amanda and Clive.

Fans began speculating whether the pair’s Our Yorkshire Farm series would be axed because of their split.

However, a Channel 5 spokesperson told Express: “They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future.”

