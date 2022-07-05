Amanda Owen fans rally around as her teenage son suffers major ‘fail’ on farm

Amanda Owen fans rallied around her son on Instagram after an awkward farm fail this week.

It’s been a tough few months for TV star Amanda, with her split from husband Clive making the headlines in recent weeks.

Yesterday (July 4), Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda had another problem to contend with, but this time with her son, Reuben.

The family had a major fail involving a tractor after attempting to tow one on the farm using a Land Rover.

Amanda ended up having to FaceTime her son, who asked for some help after the tractor sank into the ground.

Amanda took to Instagram to share some snaps her the call she had with her son.

Amanda Owen on Instagram

“Horsepower of a different type required,” she wrote. “A long walk & a late night for @reubenowen74 after a Land Rover tow fail. A rescue mission gone wrong & now Mummy & brother Miles calling from bogged.”

Fans rushed to respond, with one saying: “Reuben is the man to have around!!”

A second replied: “Reuben is just like his Dad in looks and nature. He’s a well-mannered young man, you must be proud.”

“I’ve heard of having a sinking feeling but that is literally a sinking feeling,” laughed a third.

“Poor Reuben. Hope it’s towed out soon,” said a fourth.

Amanda’s fans rallied around her son after she shared the mishap on Instagram (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Meanwhile, the Channel 5 star recently opened up about the hardest and best thing about living in such a remote place.

“You can lose yourself and distance yourself from everyone and everything,” she said.

“Once I go out of that door to work it is back to basics. My home life is busy and chaotic, but my work life is solitary.

“Too much of each one is not good, but living in a remote place gives me peace and quiet,” she added.

