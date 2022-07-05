Amanda Owen on This Morning
News

Amanda Owen fans rally around as her teenage son suffers major ‘fail’ on farm

The Channel 5 star shared the mishap on Instagram

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Amanda Owen fans rallied around her son on Instagram after an awkward farm fail this week.

It’s been a tough few months for TV star Amanda, with her split from husband Clive making the headlines in recent weeks.

Yesterday (July 4), Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda had another problem to contend with, but this time with her son, Reuben.

The family had a major fail involving a tractor after attempting to tow one on the farm using a Land Rover.

Amanda ended up having to FaceTime her son, who asked for some help after the tractor sank into the ground.

Amanda took to Instagram to share some snaps her the call she had with her son.

Channel 5 star Amanda Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm
Channel 5’s Amanda Owen shared a major farm mishap on Instagram (Credit: YouTube / Channel 5)

Amanda Owen on Instagram

“Horsepower of a different type required,” she wrote. “A long walk & a late night for @reubenowen74 after a Land Rover tow fail. A rescue mission gone wrong & now Mummy & brother Miles calling from bogged.”

Fans rushed to respond, with one saying: “Reuben is the man to have around!!”

Read more: Amanda Owen breaks silence post-split with adorable photos of her kids

A second replied: “Reuben is just like his Dad in looks and nature. He’s a well-mannered young man, you must be proud.”

“I’ve heard of having a sinking feeling but that is literally a sinking feeling,” laughed a third.

“Poor Reuben. Hope it’s towed out soon,” said a fourth.

Channel 5 star Amanda Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm and her daughter
Amanda’s fans rallied around her son after she shared the mishap on Instagram (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Meanwhile, the Channel 5 star recently opened up about the hardest and best thing about living in such a remote place.

“You can lose yourself and distance yourself from everyone and everything,” she said.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

“Once I go out of that door to work it is back to basics. My home life is busy and chaotic, but my work life is solitary.

“Too much of each one is not good, but living in a remote place gives me peace and quiet,” she added.

What did you think of Amanda Owen’s Instagram post? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Shaun Wallace and Bradley Walsh on The Chase
Bradley Walsh stunned by The Chase contestant’s confession about Shaun Wallace
Jane McDonald in pink top, smiling on This Morning
Jane McDonald stuns fans with appearance in red dress as she celebrates big news
Cliff Richard smiles at Wimbledon as Sue Barker speaks into a microphone
Cliff Richard divides Wimbledon viewers with his singing
First Dates star Merlin Griffiths smiles behind the bar
First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths supported as he undergoes surgery amid ‘ugly’ and ‘painful’ cancer battle
Mona Hammond Blossom Jackson EastEnders
EastEnders stars lead tributes as Blossom Jackson actress Mona Hammond dies
Carol Vorderman smiles as she appears on This Morning
Carol Vorderman wows Instagram fans as she shows off incredible figure in skin-tight trousers