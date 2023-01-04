Amanda Owen fans offer support as she shares grief update following heartbreaking loss

Amanda Owen has shared a grief update on Instagram following a devastating loss last December, causing fans to rally around her.

The 48-year-old stars on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside Clive Owen, from whom she is now separated. With the wholesome programme having four seasons, it’s no wonder it’s amassed a multitude of fans over the year.

Despite the show’s feel-good tone, the personal life of Amanda was rocked recently.

In December last year, she and Clive said goodbye to their beloved sheepdog Kate. The star had taken to Instagram to announce the death of their sweet-natured pooch.

Yesterday (January 3), Amanda shared an update on her Instagram about her grieving journey. Her fans, who’d grown to love seeing Kate on the show, offered their unwavering support.

Amanda shared a series of photos of Kate.

She wrote: “Can now smile at auto generated iPhone memories of Kate.”

Amanda Owen has opened up about her grief after losing dog Kate (Credit: YouTube)

Many of Amanda’s fans gushed over the post and sent their support.

One commented: “I can sympathise with you I lost my boy Milo, it’s heartbreaking, love to you all.”

Another person said: “Sorry for the loss of your precious friend, the loss of a loyal companion is totally heartbreaking.”

A third added: “Looking at these lovely photos through tears!”

Someone else wrote: “I feel your pain we lost our beautiful Bella two month ago tried to look at some memories last night but found it to difficult.”

Fans of Amanda offered their support (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Amanda told fans that Kate had passed away in December.

The star wrote alongside a picture of Kate: “Then there’s the other kind of mourning.

“Where you go to get your faithful workmate, companion, colleague & friend from her kennel. Only to find that she has passed away in her sleep. Kate… that’ll do.”

At the time, fans sent their condolences as one said: “Sorry to hear this, truly heartbreaking.”

Another commented: “The only family member you get to choose. So so sorry for your loss.”

