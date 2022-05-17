Amanda Owen’s Instagram followers have admitted they were taken aback by how similar Amanda and her daughter Raven look.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess recently posted a photo of her beautiful daughter on Instagram.

And fans can’t believe how much the pair look alike – so much so they did a double take!

Amanda Owen fans do double take over Instagram picture

The Our Yorkshire Farm star stunned her followers after posting a picture of her lookalike daughter.

The series of photos captured Raven in a blue mini dress cuddling an adorable foal.

The farm recently welcomed another foal to the fold, as horse Hazel gave birth.

Amanda shared the snap of Raven with the baby with a caption saying: “Raven meets Maple.”

Fans fled to the comments to say how much the mother and daughter look alike.

One fan wrote: “Beautiful photos. I actually thought Raven was you!!! Wow like mother like daughter there.”

Another said: “Omg… I thought the first was you… then realised it was Raven.”

A third added: “Beautiful photo… Raven is beaut just like her mum, I had to look twice.”

Raven praises for saving a lamb’s life

As well as looking like her mum, Raven also seems to be walking in her mother’s footsteps career wise.

Last month, Amanda praised her daughter Raven for saving a lamb’s life during emergency labour.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star claimed that Raven completed numerous tasks around Ravonseat farm, despite it being her 21st birthday.

She told viewers: “She milked buttercup, lambed a breech presentation, shoved a prolapse back from where it came (a sheep’s btw), all on her 21st birthday.”

Raven has also revealed that when her parents are busy on the farm she takes on childcare responsibilities.

She said: “When my parents go out to the farm and stuff like that and they can’t take the little ones they usally leave me to kind of watch them and make sure they’re doing alright.

“It’s a lot more responsibility and stuff like that.”

Raven is now studying to be a vet at university, but when she was still living at home she explained: “We all have our own little jobs. Mine is usually to do the horses and watching the little kids.”

