Amanda Owen delights fans as she shares photo of ex-husband Clive in family reunion

Amanda Owen thrilled fans by sharing sweet family photos that also included her children’s father Clive on social media recently.

She and Clive, who found telly fame on Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, announced their separation in June 2022.

The parents of nine kids together said at the time: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.”

But despite their split, the former couple vowed to continue to work on their farm and co-parent together.

They said in a statement: “Our number one priority [is] the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

And that commitment to their children was on display on social media last weekend, as Amanda marked Mother’s Day with touching uploads.

Amanda Owen and Clive Owen news

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared a series of images on Twitter and Instagram (and a Story post) of her much-loved brood.

And among the snaps were images that included Clive, who most recently starred in Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, a spin-off series following his and Amanda’s eldest son as he embarks upon his own digging business.

Amanda captioned the pictures on Twitter: “All of the crew plus an extra few #MothersDay.”

One photo – replicating the pose the family struck in front of their farmhouse for their telly show’s title credits – had Clive standing alongside his kids.

All of the crew plus an extra few.

Meanwhile, over on Amanda’s main Insta account, she focused on a selection of pics depicting her and Reuben, and daughter Raven.

Amanda captioned the upload: “Thank you @reubenowen74 & @ravanelly_123 & the whole team for the Happy Mother’s Day.

“Proud of you all. #happymothersday #happymothersday.”

How Amanda Owen fans reacted

Twitter users were bowled over by the poignant images – and Clive’s presence didn’t escape many people’s notice.

“Lovely photos… great to see all the family together again,” one fan replied to Amanda.

Another echoed that thought: “These pictures are brilliant, lovely to see the family together again.”

These pictures are brilliant, lovely to see the family together again.

A third wrote: “Lovely pictures and absolutely great to see Clive with you all.”

And another added: “What a beautiful picture and so lovely to see Clive, hope you’ve had a wonderful day.”

Meanwhile, someone else chipped in: “Love Clive, good to see him in the picture.”

And yet another user highlighted: “So nice to see the whole family and particularly Clive with a broad smile.”

Amanda Owen marked Mother’s Day with a series of social media snaps (Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire YouTube)

Elsewhere, other commenters remarked on the how Amanda and Clive’s kids are growing up fast.

“Omg lots of tall people in that photo,” one chuckled, adding a laughing emoji to their words.

“You certainly grow tall children! Good photo,” wrote another.

And a third said: “Lovely photos. Can’t believe just how much they have all grown.”

