Amanda Holden has proven her flawless looks defy her age by stunning her Instagram fans into disbelief with her latest bikini photo.

The 50-year-old TV host shocked fans by uploading the sexy snap which sees her enjoying some time poolside.

In the picture, Amanda is seen looking at the camera with a smoldering facial expression as she angles it above her.

The shot shows off not only her unlined and youthful face but also her trim toned body, squeezed into a tiny pink bikini.

Amanda uploaded the image to her Instagram page simply captioned: “Chill.”

Her followers on the social media platform could not believe their eyes and rushed to comment on the post.

One jokingly encouraged her to ‘stop lying’ as they admitted feeling there is no way she is actually 50.

They wrote: “All this lying has got to stop Amanda! There is no way on this earth you’re 50!”

Another commented: “Okay but you look 15. How?!”

The compliments kept coming as one fan exclaimed: “God almighty. You look about 25.”

And one follower seeing the funny side then joked: “Cannot believe you are 63 years old.”

Amanda is currently enjoying some alone time on holiday in Greece after her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexie and Hollie jetted home at the weekend.

The Britain’s Got Talent host admitted feeling afraid to be without her family as she hadn’t taken any time out for so long.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m a mummy, a daughter, and a wife first and foremost. The next few days I get to spend on my own… just to be me!

“I mean I am always me. But I haven’t had time with me and absolutely no one else for years and years. I am scared.

“But looking forward to… doing nothing… to wake up and only think of… well… nobody but maybe me. To read… to swim… to count my freckles.”

