Amanda Holden Instagram: Star shows off amazing legs in saucy new shot
Amanda Holden shows off legs on Instagram in red mini dress

She looks like a million dollars!

By Paul Hirons

Amanda Holden has once again taken to Instagram to show off her toned pins.

The BGT star and radio host, 50, took to the social media site to flag up a new cash giveaway on her Heart Radio breakfast show.

But it was her short dress and incredible legs that sent fans into a lather.

What did Amanda Holden show on Instagram today?

Wearing a very short Celia Kritharioti red sequined mini dress, Amanda sent followers into meltdown with a short video.

Wearing matching red, strappy heels, she sashayed up and down a runway throwing cash into the air.

She looked like she meant business, too, with a fierce expression on her face.

She captioned the video: “Here comes the money @thisisheart this morning from 8am!!

“We will crown our 2nd millionaire #dress @celiakritharioti.”

Amanda Holden Instagram: Star shows off amazing legs in saucy new shot
Amanda looked a million dollars today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Amanda’s outfit?

Amanda, no stranger to stunning, elegant outfits, added this glitzy number to her repertoire.

And fans couldn’t wait to express their delight at the outfit.

“YOU LOOK STUNNING,” one fan screamed.

Another said: “There she is…. the million-dollar Queen.”

Oh wow, legs to die for.

“Oh wow, legs to die for,” another gushed.

A fourth wrote: “Mrs QUEEN. You’re killing us with the amount of hotness!!”

Finally, one fan admitted that they didn’t even notice the money.

“I never noticed the money. I was distracted by you!” they said.

Amanda Holden Instagram: Star shows off amazing legs in saucy new shot
Amanda ruffled more feathers this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda do earlier in the week?

As part of the campaign for the radio station’s big cash giveaway, Amanda stunned fans earlier this week when she writhed naked on a bed of bank notes.

Only a few £50 notes were covering her modesty.

“Anyone seen my frock?” she asked, cheekily.

“This is too much to handle,” one fan said in response.

Another wrote: “I am speechless.”

