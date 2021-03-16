Amanda Holden has once again ditched her bra and wowed Instagram fans with a slinky and sassy seasonal outfit.

The BGT judge and radio host, 50, often stuns fans with her racy and elegant outfit choices.

And yesterday (Monday March 15) was no different as she took to Instagram to showcase her latest ensemble.

Amanda and Ashley hammed it up for the camera (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Amanda took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her playful side.

She shared a Boomerang of herself and co-star Ashley Roberts as she hilariously sashayed down the corridors of Heart FM.

Amanda ditched her bra and wore a lilac tweed dress with eye-catching pink detailing and a scooped neck.

But it was all about having fun, with Amanda and Ashley pretending to be on a catwalk.

As they strutted their stuff, they even managed to get a hair flick or three in there.

Amanda rocked a L.K. Bennett suit to work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Looking gorgeous in the spring

Earlier that day, Amanda strode to work in her full outfit.

Wearing a matching jacket, she showed off her legs in the above-the-knee skirt.

The suit was designed by one of her favourite designers, L.K. Bennett, while she confidently rocked a baby pink Louis Vuitton chain bag.

With spring beginning to show its face, Amanda’s stylish outfit once again ticked all the boxes.

What else has Amanda been up to on Instagram?

Fans are used to seeing Amanda having fun with her social media, but they’re set to see a different side to her.

The star will appear on ITV’s DNA Journey with pal Alan Carr tomorrow night (Wednesday March 17) to explore her family history.

Amanda’s journey starts in the grounds of a stately home in Cornwall, while Alan’s hunt for his ancestors takes him to a pub in Erith with something of a colourful past.

In a trailer for the episode, Amanda gets emotional as she uncovers her past.

