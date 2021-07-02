Amanda Holden wows fans on Instagram as she steps out in matching crop top and skirt for Heart radio

Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram once again and wowed fans with a stylish summer outfit.

The 50-year-old updates fans on her outfit of the day on a regular basis, and often stuns with some elegant ensembles that get the pulse racing.

And today (Friday July 2) is no different.

What did Amanda Holden show on Instagram?

Once again, Amanda took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit.

Posing in the offices of Heart Radio before her breakfast show stint, she both sashayed to the camera as well as sit alluringly on a desk.

Today’s outfit was a very summery number, and Amanda tagged the brand she was wearing – Les Friday.

She wore a crop top with a low neck, with vibrant peach colours and an intricate white pattern.

On her bottom half was a matching long, flowing skirt and statement white heels.

Amanda wowed again with a summery ensemble (Credit: Instagram)

How did her fans react?

It wasn’t long before the stunningly stylish outfit caught the attention of her 1.7million followers, who approved.

One wrote in reply: “Oh wow. WOW! This looks amazing on you!”

Another said: “Looking absolutely fabulous,” followed by two fire emojis.

A third gushed: “Wow fabulous Amanda.”

Finally, one fan said: “Hoping your summery outfit will encourage the sun to come out. Have a lovely weekend.”

Amanda on her way to work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Amanda been up to this week?

Aside from wowing her fans with a new outfit every day, Amanda has had a busy week.

On Wednesday she joined other celebrities like Ed Sheeran at the WellChild charity event.

Also in attendance was Prince Harry – patron of the charity – and Amanda praised the Duke for being “engaging”.

“Harry turned up and he was just as brilliant as you would imagine,” she said.

“He was very understated, very low-key.”