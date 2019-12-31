Amanda Holden says she 'won't suffer fools' in empowering New Year message

Presenter Amanda Holden told fans that 2019 has been one of the "most extraordinary" years of her life as she shared an empowering message for the new year.

The Heart Radio host, 48, said her "beautiful family" was at the centre of it all, especially her "anchor" husband Chris Hughes.

But Amanda also insisted she will "suffer no fools" amid reports of a feud between her and This Morning star Phillip Schofield.

She wrote alongside a grid pic showing her top nine posts for the year, shared in the early hours of Tuesday (31.12.19) morning: "#2019 has turned out to be one of the best and most extraordinary years of my life.

"So many ambitions and dreams realised. In the centre of it all, my beautiful family. My anchor, Chris. None of it means anything without them.

"I started 2019 with great determination and a new headspace which was to suffer no fools, to put my energy into good people and honestly not give a damn about the rest! It’s hard because I'm naturally a people pleaser."

Writing further, Amanda said the approach has "paid off" because she's "never felt stronger or happier".

She continued: "Most importantly, I never forget how lucky I am to have such love and true friends surrounding me. Thank you for your positivity and support! Here's to an even bigger 2020! #newdecade."

Earlier this year, Amanda spoke openly about her ongoing feud with Phil Schofield, amid claims he blocked her from covering for Holly Willoughby on This Morning when she was off hosting I'm A Celebrity in 2018.

According to The Sun, she told her radio co-host Jamie Theakston she had "moved on" from the spat and claimed to have offered to go for a coffee with Phil, but was reportedly ignored.

Their feud resurfaced several weeks ago, when Amanda appeared to take a fresh swipe at Phil in light of the reports of alleged issues between him and his This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford.

