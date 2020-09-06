Amanda Holden went to therapy as she blamed herself for the loss of her baby son

Amanda Holden has revealed that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the tragic loss of her baby son.

The Britain’s Got Talent star ended up going to therapy to deal with the pain of having a stillborn baby. Her husband, Chris, also went.

Amanda Holden and her family. (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda, 49, went through the ordeal in 2011, when she and Chris lost baby Theo after carrying him to full term. She also tried hypnotherapy in order to believe in her body again. She fell pregnant with her youngest daughter Hollie the year after.

Amanda Holden blamed herself after losing baby son

In an interview with The Sun, Amanda explained that there isn’t a day that goes by when she doesn’t think of baby Theo. When both she and Chris were diagnosed with PTSD, they both went to therapy.

She said: “Chris was terribly British about it, went once and was like, ‘Right, I’m cured’, whereas I continued, and then went to this amazing clinic run by a woman called Zita West for hypnotherapy.

“It was to help me believe in my body again, to give me the confidence I could have another baby, and do it all again.

“I just felt like everything was my fault, and I felt so responsible — what did I do wrong? I’d had a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s the day before, and I panicked it was that or all kinds of things. I felt pretty neurotic. You really blame yourself.”

Amanda Holden’s therapy

She said that the sessions helped her to realise that it was still possible for her to have a baby.

When she gave birth to her daughter Hollie, eight, in 2012, she had another terrifying experience, where she thought she could lose her baby girl.

Amanda Holden is now promoting her new music (Credit: Splash News)

Baby Hollie fell into a coma when she was born, with her heart stopping for 40 seconds. But she made it through, and Amanda now has two gorgeous girls – Hollie and Lexi, 14.

Amanda’s new single, With You, from the musical Ghost, brought back memories of losing their son.

She spoke about it on Lorraine last week. Amanda said: “It’s a song about grief and loss. It’s a very moving song. My whole album means so much for me.”

