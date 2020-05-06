Amanda Holden to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice?

Amanda Holden has said she would love to join the Celebrity Juice panel after Holly Willoughby quit.

Last weekend, Holly announced she was leaving the ITV2 comedy panel show after 12 years of being a team captain.

Amanda has admitted she's not keen on the long filming hours so would think twice about joining the show.

Amanda Holden has said she would love to join the Celebrity Juice panel (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden’s daughter sparks confusion as she claims Simon Cowell has split from girlfriend

Amanda to do Celebrity Juice?

Speaking to the Huff Post, Amanda said: "I would love it, but it is hard work because they film for blinking hours. I remember when I filled in for Holly, I was like 'Yeah! I’ll come and do that.'

"But obviously I do Heart Breakfast, which I get up for at 5.30am.

Holly Willoughby has quit Celebrity Juice after 12 years (Credit: ITV2)

"They film it over in Elstree and I'm not joking, it takes about four hours and they don't finish until really late. So I would say yes, I'd love to, but it takes too long!"

Amanda added that she thinks it's "better to watch someone who is straighter doing things out of their comfort zone" like Holly.

But obviously I do Heart Breakfast, which I get up for at 5.30am.

She said "everyone knows" she's "up for anything, so it's not funny".

Holly recently announced her decision to step away from the show.

The This Morning presenter said on Instagram: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos...

"I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

"To anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time."

She added: "It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person.

"Whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon."

There have been a string of names put forward to possibly take Holly's place on the show.

Michelle Keegan has said she isn't replacing Holly (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Michelle Keegan is favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice after she quits

Actress Michelle Keegan was a favourite however she recently denied the rumours on The One Show.

Emma Bunton, Gemma Collins, Rylan Clark-Neal, Eamonn Holmes, Kelly Brook and Scarlett Moffatt are other names being considered.

Should Amanda join Celebrity Juice as a team captain? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave us a comment.