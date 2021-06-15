Amanda Holden has once again wowed Instagram fans in another elegant outfit.

Fifty-year-old Amanda showed off her stunning, unique outfit of the day on social media.

And with summer in full swing and the sun shining, Amanda’s dress matched the sunshine vibes.

Amanda rocked a vintage-themed mini dress (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden show off on Instagram?

Amanda once again had her photo taken in the offices of Heart Radio, and showed off a seriously summery midi dress.

The candy-striped outfit was from her favourite fashion store, LK Bennett, and brightened up fans’ days.

Made from silk, the vintage print dress shone with blues, greens, oranges, pinks and yellows, with deep mauve and gold trim.

With a flattering v-neck and oversized pearl buttons, Amanda rocked a matching headband.

She finished off the outfit with choral-coloured sandal-heels.

Amanda’s dress is part of a Royal Ascot collection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is the dress from?

The outfit is called the Holzer Candy Stripe Silk Midi Dress and the company says: “Part of our Royal Ascot x L.K.B collection, the Holzer long midi dress features a vintage-inspired stripe print in pastel hues.

“Crafted from pure silk, this beautiful, Thirties-inspired occasion dress has short sleeves with subtle pleating at the shoulders, a V-neck, oversized pearl buttons and a long floaty cut.”

It costs £395 and is part of LK Bennet’s Royal Ascot collection – the company is the official ladies fashion licensee of the famous horse racing venue and its world-famous Ladies Day.

Amanda and Alesha on BGT (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Not going Down Under

Amanda has been rocking the summer outfits in recent weeks.

However, there has also been some news on the work front.

Reports suggest that Amanda’s gig as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent is over after she rejected the show’s offer.

Instead, reports say, her BGT colleague Alesha Dixon will now travel Down Under to take part in the show.

A source told The Mirror: “Amanda was the first choice for Australia’s Got Talent and she had a series of meetings but logistically she just could not make it work.”

