Amanda Holden has wowed Instagram fans by slipping into a pair of thigh-high PVC boots for a hysterical performance in her garage.

The star, 50, headed outside in the sexy footwear, a revealing leotard and a dressing gown.

In a new video posted on Instagram, Amanda can then be seen slowly emerging from her garage in the outfit.

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

As the electric door rises, the mum-of-two sings into a microphone – held by her Dyson hoover.

She has also added a pink bobble hat to her getup, along with an oversized pair of dark sunglasses.

Amanda is miming to Celine Dion’s power ballad It’s All Coming Back To Me Now and, as the music reaches a crescendo, so does she.

The Heart FM presenter whips off her hat and dressing gown before tossing her hair and strutting into the driveway to continue with her song.

Amanda captioned her funny video: “My version of #garage music on an average #Saturday.”

Amanda Holden’s social media followers have gone wild for her performance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She then confirmed that her husband Chris and a stylist pal were also in on the act.

“(Chrispy on garage door remote and @christianvermaak on glam and wind. Big thanks to our neighbours. @dyson model’s own),” Amanda added.

Fans have gone wild for Amanda’s video, insisting that it has brightened up their January.

One told her: “This is too funny. I love that you had to get Chris to do the garage door.”

Another wrote: “THIS IS HILARIOUS!”

A third commented: “Epic!!! Those boots and that bod. Yesssss woman!”

Amanda suffered an unfortunate hot tub accident earlier in the week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda’s showbiz pals have also been quick to comment.

Strictly and Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse wrote: “Stop it, I love this so much!”

Her Britain’s Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon also reacted with a flurry of ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Thankfully, the mum-of-two’s energetic performance proves that she is feeling better after her recent accident.

The I Can See Your Voice star this week admitted that she had fallen over in her garden – while naked.

During Heart FM’s Breakfast Show, she told co-host Jamie Theakston that she was racing to her hot tub when she skidded on black ice.

“I slipped right on my bum, I mean luckily I had my hands up,” she said.

“I landed, right on my bum and elbow, and I’ve got a lovely bruise!”

