Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with pink gown alongside Ashley roberts
News

Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans in feathered gown with Ashley Roberts

Amanda was joined by her co-star Ashley Roberts

By Rebecca Carter

Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram followers as she put on a very busty display in a gorgeous dress.

The I Can See Your Voice star, 50, looked just like a princess in a pink ball gown which featured a deep plunge neckline and feathered trail for Heart radio today.

Amanda shared a few snaps to her Instagram and fans couldn’t get enough.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

Amanda shared a photo of herself lying down in the plunging dress – which also featured embellished detail – as the feathered skirt surrounded her.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with see-through dress as Alan Carr pokes fun at outfits

The Britain’s Got Talent judge captioned it with a cloud emoji.

Fans couldn’t get over how incredible she looked.

Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans in princess ball gown
Fans couldn’t get enough of Amanda Holden’s dress (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “YASS Queen! This photo is EVERYTHING.”

Another gushed: “Perfect as ever.”

One said: “You’ve got me all a flutter. All those feathers, how many flamingos did it take, you look amazing.”

A fourth wrote: “Wow oh wow utterly beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Amanda’s Heart radio co-star Ashley Roberts also wore a pink feathered dress.

Amanda Holden and Ashley roberts strut around in feathered dresses
Amanda and Ashley strolled around London in the dresses (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

The singer wore a strapless gown, with a pearl necklace.

The pair posed together for more photos as fans compared them to princesses.

Amanda and Ashley wore the dresses to mark the easing of lockdown restrictions today as they strutted down their very own red carpet outside London’s ODEON in Leicester square.

Amanda Holden and Ashley roberts throw popcorn in the air
Ashley and Amanda both wore stunning dresses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brits can now enjoy indoor entertainment, including cinemas.

The Heart radio Instagram page shared a video of Amanda entering the cinema in her ball gown.

She walked up to the counter before receiving a huge box of popcorn.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns on Instagram as she wears backless jumpsuit

The post was captioned: “Us: dress casual for the cinema please. @noholdenback:”

One fan joked: “Beautiful, though slightly overdressed.”

What did you think of Amanda’s dress? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

