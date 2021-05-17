Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram followers as she put on a very busty display in a gorgeous dress.

The I Can See Your Voice star, 50, looked just like a princess in a pink ball gown which featured a deep plunge neckline and feathered trail for Heart radio today.

Amanda shared a few snaps to her Instagram and fans couldn’t get enough.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

Amanda shared a photo of herself lying down in the plunging dress – which also featured embellished detail – as the feathered skirt surrounded her.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge captioned it with a cloud emoji.

Fans couldn’t get over how incredible she looked.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Amanda Holden’s dress (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “YASS Queen! This photo is EVERYTHING.”

Another gushed: “Perfect as ever.”

One said: “You’ve got me all a flutter. All those feathers, how many flamingos did it take, you look amazing.”

A fourth wrote: “Wow oh wow utterly beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Amanda’s Heart radio co-star Ashley Roberts also wore a pink feathered dress.

Amanda and Ashley strolled around London in the dresses (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

The singer wore a strapless gown, with a pearl necklace.

The pair posed together for more photos as fans compared them to princesses.

Amanda and Ashley wore the dresses to mark the easing of lockdown restrictions today as they strutted down their very own red carpet outside London’s ODEON in Leicester square.

Ashley and Amanda both wore stunning dresses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brits can now enjoy indoor entertainment, including cinemas.

The Heart radio Instagram page shared a video of Amanda entering the cinema in her ball gown.

She walked up to the counter before receiving a huge box of popcorn.

The post was captioned: “Us: dress casual for the cinema please. @noholdenback:”

One fan joked: “Beautiful, though slightly overdressed.”

