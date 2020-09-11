Amanda Holden stuns fans with incredible kitchen after huge clear out

Amanda Holden has enlisted the help of a professional to organise her incredible family kitchen.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, took to Instagram to reveal her kitchen was in the process of a huge declutter – and couldn’t wait to show fans the progress.

Showing off the space, Amanda unveiled her huge pantry cupboard complete with tubs of pasta and shelves of beans.

What has Amanda Holden done to her kitchen?

Meanwhile, the presenter was assisted by professional organiser Kristy Beattie, who talked her followers through the entire process.

Kirsty posted a snap of Amanda proudly showing off the modern unit, which was filled with labelled containers and neatly stacked tins.

The pro cleaner explained: “Thank you @noholdenback for asking me to come and organise your new kitchen. It was fun!

“Looking forward to phase 2 (decanting the things you can see peeping up between the drawers!).”

In addition, she said: “Putting things away into a new kitchen is sometimes trial and error especially if it’s a new layout.

“We put things away in the first instance and then made changes over a few days to make sure everything worked (and fitted!)”

Amanda Holden has enlisted the help of a professional to declutter her kitchen (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

Read more: BGT: Ashley Banjo supported by Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon after backlash over performance

The pair are set to get started on the rest of Amanda’s kitchen today (September 11).

Meanwhile, the BGT star later gushed over Kirsty’s work on her Instagram Story.

She said: “I’m showing you the progress that Declutter with Kristy, my friend, has done so far in my cupboard.

“I’m calling this an audience of beans. It’s bringing such joy to me!”

The BGT judge proudly showed off her pantry on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Fans were left stunned by the transformation, with one commenting: “Looks amazing already! Well done.”

In addition, a second wrote: “Ooh yay! Fab drawers!”

After that, a third added: “Oh wow amazing!!”

Amanda shares her family home with husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight.

Amanda shares her home with husband Chris Hughes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden fans poke fun as she goes braless for outfit photo

Amanda’s new home features

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported the mum-of-two had apparently converted her daughters’ Wendy house into a plush rabbit home.

The bunnies, Princess and Beatrice, are important family members of the Holden household.

A source told The Sun: “Amanda loves these rabbits, and they’re treasured members of the family. It’s only right they live like starlets.”

However, a rep for Amanda told The Mirror that she has only spent £200 on converting the pricey playhouse.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.