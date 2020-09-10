Amanda Holden ‘splashes hundreds to convert playhouse to luxury home for her pet rabbits’

Amanda Holden has reportedly created a luxury home for her pet rabbits.

The mum-of-two apparently converted her daughters’ Wendy house into a plush rabbit palace.

The BGT judge, 49, has had luxury rabbit fittings installed to ensure they have a comfy stay.

Straw-lined bunk beds have reportedly been put in place, and also a rabbit friendly sofa.

The bunnies, Princess and Beatrice, are important family members of the Holden household.

Amanda Holden has upgraded her pet rabbits living space (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: “Amanda loves these rabbits, and they’re treasured members of the family. It’s only right they live like starlets.”

Amanda insists she only spent £200 on the conversion

A rep for Amanda told The Mirror that she has only spent £200 on converting the pricey playhouse.

Instead of getting rid, she saw it as an opportunity to enhance her rabbits’ lives.

The rep said: “The playhouse was purchased 6 years ago for Lexi and Hollie to play in, but they’ve outgrown it now.

Amanda Holden adores her pet rabbits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Converting it into a home for the rabbits has cost just £200. Rather than dismantling it, Amanda has simply recycled it.”

The children’s playhouse is custom built by the Wiltshire-based firm Tinytown Playhomes.

Amanda Holden’s playhouse for kids

Painted a lime green, the shutters feature carved hearts and inside there’s even a little kitchenette.

Amanda is a known animal lover and has spoken on behalf of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Here she said: “My animals are such an important part of my life and I’m so proud to be an Ambassador for Battersea.

“I know they treat every dog and cat that comes through their gates with such love and care until it’s time for them to go to a new home.

Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes have two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve seen first-hand the wonderful work the staff there do, and I’d always urge people to go there if they’re thinking of getting a pet.

“The animal gets a second chance at a loving new home and you get a new best friend – it’s the perfect deal.”

In addition to her rabbits, Amanda also owns two dogs and a cat.

