Amanda Holden slammed for lack of social distancing in Clap For Carers hospital video

Amanda Holden has been criticised for breaking social distancing rules after posting a video of of herself surrounded by hospital workers during last night's Clap For Carers.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, posted the clip of herself in the middle of a crowd of people outside West Middlesex Hospital while she led the 8pm Clap For Carers last night (April 16).

Amanda Holden has been criticised for appearing to break social distancing rules during Clap For Carers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wearing a rainbow T-shirt and skinny jeans, Amanda is seen leading the clapping while in the middle of a circle of staff and photographers.

While Amanda appears to keep a two-metre distance from those around her, people were quick to slam the appeared lack of social distancing in the crowd despite Amanda stating that 'all safety measures were adhered to during filming of the clip'.

'Privilege'

Alongside the video Amanda wrote: "A real privilege to be invited by my beloved midwives up the road to help lift the spirits of our wonderful #NHS tonight.

"These clinical teams - both in uniform and not - that you can see have just finished a 12-hour shift working closely together."

She added: "Members of the public are behind the person videoing and I was in the circle the #NHS formed around me - 2 metres away. Even the photographers are official #NHS working across all hospitals. All safety rules and regulations were adhered to for the workers and people involved!"

Referencing the tragic loss of her baby son in 2011, Amanda continued: "I will never forget the care I received here at my local hospital, when my son was born sleeping. I heard first hand from Pippa Nightingale and Natalie Carter how your wonderful donations are making a huge difference. #WeCanDoIt #ClapForTheNHS"

Despite Amanda's explanation, followers were quick to criticise, with one writing: "This is all very good and I commend everyone on the front line but that said @noholdenback every rule set by the government broken in this post so not a great example to everyone else."

'Not a party, a pandemic'

Another added: "Irrespective they are not on the ward so they should be 2m apart. Those in normal attire should not be mixing with those in scrubs. Government ruling is no mass crowds seems celebs can travel unnecessarily and the NHS don’t have to abide by the ruling either. Not a very smart video at all."

"And we wonder why it’s spreading... just like Westminster bridge... it’s not a party it’s a pandemic... this madness needs to stop... they are working in wards coming outside and spreading it," another ranted.

Safe distance

Referencing those who appeared to be reporters, someone backed Amanda up, saying: "Amanda can not control the reporters. She kept a distance from everyone, and tried to do something nice. She isn’t in charge of the reporters and whether or not they adhere to rules."

However, another comment stated: "Even if you all work together you are still supposed to stay away from each other when you can! They are all so close together there for a non essential meeting! I find it very hard to believe these photographers have worked a 12-hour shift together and have not been anywhere else for the day? It's a complete joke all for a clap for @noholdenback nothing to do with thanking the NHS... if this was the case this meeting would never have happened... They may as well have all gone to concert together!"

