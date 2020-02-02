Amanda Holden sizzles in red swimsuit on country break with daughters

Amanda Holden has taken a break from both her radio show and filming for Britain's Got Talent and headed off to the countryside with her girls.

Amanda, 48, has checked into the exclusive Chewton Glen Hotel and Spa in Hampshire for a weekend of pampering and fresh air with daughters Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie.

The trio are staying in a beautiful tree house-style lodge, which comes complete with a bubbling hot tub.

Wasting no time, Amanda slipped into a sizzling red swimsuit after arriving at the plush accommodation and posed for a picture on the edge of her private jacuzzi.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "#hottub time @chewtonglen #treehouse."

The star has since been heaped with comments from fans, with one writing: "Good golly miss molly."

Another added: "You look stunning!!!! Have a nice time in the hot tub!"

A third said: "That’s beautiful Amanda enjoy the hot tub you deserve it."

Amanda also posted a gorgeous photo of herself giving Hollie a kiss, telling her followers: "Having a fab wkd with our girls and their friends #me and #hrh ♥️."

Along with hosting Heart FM's Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston, Amanda is a long-standing judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Two weeks ago, she reunited with her BGT co-stars - Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - as auditions for this year's series of the reality show got underway.

The stars seemed delighted to be back together again, with Amanda gushing on Instagram: "Great first day. So lovely to be back @bgt ."

The proud mum even took little Hollie along to watch the first day of filming...and to have a try in her judges' seat. Lucky girl!

Meanwhile, a few days in, Amanda stunned fans by turning up to the auditions with a dramatic new hairstyle.

Revealing she was "channelling her inner Khloe Kardashian", the telly star posed for a photo with a sleek, short bob.

But as the pictures of Amanda enjoying her countryside break this weekend show, it was just a wig.

She is such a tease!

