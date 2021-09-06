Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram followers as she showed off her radiant tan in a dress.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, sported a green dress as she returned to work on Heart FM radio today (September 6).

Amanda recently returned home from a holiday in the sun and she looked glowing as she resumed work duties.

The style icon showed off her outfit as she returned to work today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

Sharing a boomerang clip on her Instagram Stories, Amanda strutted through the Heart offices.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans as she slips into gold jumpsuit for David Walliams’ birthday

She wrote: “I’m back @thisisheart.”

Amanda paired the stunning Karen Millen dress with nude heels.

Amanda showed off her radiant tan (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Fans of Amanda’s shared their thoughts on her outfit today.

One person commented on Instagram: “@noholdenback good to have you back looking hot girl.”

Another gushed: “She’s looking absolutely stunningly beautiful here.”

One said: “Sooooo happy she is back.”

Another added: “Wow gorgeous happy Monday.”

Amanda often wows with her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Amanda’s holiday

Over the summer, Amanda enjoyed a getaway abroad with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters, Alexa and Hollie.

However, later in August, her family flew home and Amanda stayed on holiday by herself.

She explained on Instagram that she was going to enjoy some quality “me time”.

Amanda said: “I’m a mummy, a daughter, and a wife first and foremost. The next few days I get to spend on my own… just to be me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

“I mean I am always me. But I haven’t had time with me and absolutely no one else for years and years. I am scared.”

Meanwhile, Amanda said she’s looking forward to “doing nothing”.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram fans as she channels her inner Bond girl in skimpy bikini

She added: “But looking forward to… doing nothing… to wake up and only think of… well… nobody but maybe me.

“To read, to swim, to count my freckles.”

Are you glad to have Amanda Holden back on Heart FM? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.