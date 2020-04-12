The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th April 2020
News

Amanda Holden shows off her incredible figure in cartwheel competition with daughter Hollie

Now that's impressive!

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Amanda Holden, Britain's Got Talent

TV's Amanda Holden has shown off her toned figure while playing in the garden with daughter Hollie.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, treated fans to a video of herself and Hollie, eight, taking part in a cartwheel competition today (Sunday, April 12).

Taking to Instagram, Amanda flaunted her enviable body in a yellow bikini top and tiny shorts as she made the most of the sunny weather.

In the clip, the mum-of-two playfully poses before launching into an impressive cartwheel.

Hollie - who the TV host shares with husband Chris Hughes - later joined in as Kylie Minogue's Spinning Around played in the background.

Amanda captioned the post: "#Easter #cartwheel contest. Who did it best? #hrh."

The BGT host is making the most of the sunshine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BGT viewers slam 'rude' Alesha Dixon and accuse her of being 'bitter' over last night's Golden Buzzer

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wow perfect cartwheels run in the family!"

Another gushed: "You're so amazing at them!!"

A fan commented: "It would be fair to say that you both did a very good job."

A fourth added: "You both did very well. I'm 24 and I seriously don't think I could do a cartwheel even half as good as you!"

As well as the impressive cartwheel video, Amanda showed off a delicious chocolate cake made by eldest daughter Lexie, 14.

Earlier this week, the presenter revealed she'd be more than happy to take part in a I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial.

She shared: "If Ant and Dec announced it would be their last ever series, then I think they'd get to choose who is in it, and we'd all have to do it.

"But I can't see their show ever ending, so I'm safe. But it's my favourite reality show to watch."

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at 'ageless' BGT judges Simon and Amanda

Asked how she'd cope with the show's challenges, the blonde beauty told The Sun newspaper: "I would rise to the challenges.

"I'd be a screamer - but there's ­nothing I wouldn't put in my mouth, babe."

Are you impressed by Amanda's cartwheel skills? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent

Trending Articles

 Prince Harry drops his royal surname in US paperwork
This Morning host Rochelle Humes expecting third child with husband Marvin Humes
Phillip Schofield 'heartbroken' after singing pensioner who delighted This Morning viewers dies of coronavirus
Furious Piers Morgan blasts 'uninformed' Health Secretary for 'not knowing NHS worker death toll'
BGT viewers slam 'rude' Alesha Dixon and accuse her of being 'bitter' over last night's Golden Buzzer
Viewers left 'vomiting' as comedian Joe Lycett reveals stained 'new' pants received in Boohoo delivery