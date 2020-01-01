Amanda Holden shares cheeky topless pic to celebrate 2020

Amanda Holden has shared a cheeky topless snap to welcome in the New Year as the Britain's Got Talent judge celebrates 2020 with her family.

The Heart FM Breakfast Show host posted the picture to her Instagram page, showing her lying in the sand with only Heart microphone 'muffs' covering her assets.

Read more: Meghan and Harry share adorable picture of Harry

She captioned the snap: "Happy 2020, I'm All Heart!" before revealed she's back on the radio on January 6.

Fans were quick to wish her a happy new year in return, as some told her she was "fire" and "sexy".

But there were a few who felt the shot was "inappropriate", with one adding: "It's the kids I feel sorry for..."

Happy 2020, I'm All Heart!

An Amanda fan fired back: "Yeah, because this photo is something to be ashamed or embarrassed about?!"

Earlier on New Year's Eve, Amanda had posted a full family shot with her husband, Chris, and their children, Lexi, 13, and Hollie, seven.

View this post on Instagram #happynewyear from us to you ❤️ A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:13am PST

"Happy new year from us to you," she wrote.

The family are currently on a luxury break in the Maldives.

It's not the first time Amanda's breasts have been such a talking point.

She regularly wows on Britain's Got Talent with her dresses, but gets a fair amount of commentary on how revealing they sometimes are.

Amanda has joked in the past she thinks it's brilliant people are still talking about her boobs when she's nearly 50!

The radio host isn't the only one celebrating 2020 abroad. Presenter Holly Willoughby also welcomed in the New Year with a gorgeous family photo on a beach.

She delighted fans by sharing the snap of her with husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and Chester, five.

But the caption she added could be seen as a little cryptic: "To kindness and love..." she wrote. "The things we need most #ifyouknowyouknow #happy2020."

Fans were quick to wish her a happy new year in return, with some calling her "inspirational" and praising the sentiment of her post.

The message could well be referring to the rumoured 'feud' with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

It was recently claimed that the pair's friendship was cooling behind-the-scenes on the morning show.

According to The Sun, a source claimed Holly and Phil's relationship has "become strained in recent months".

Are things between Holly and Phil strained? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt wows fans with New Year's Eve before and after snaps

It was even claimed that Ruth Langsford had made an official complaint against Phil, 57.

ITV released a statement saying: "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip.

"Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

"Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.