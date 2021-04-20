Amanda Holden has sent Instagram wild as she headed to work at Heart FM earlier today (April 20).

The 50-year-old television presenter looked incredible while sporting a plunging blue jumpsuit in London.

Meanwhile, she completed the look with her staple sunglasses and a classic black handbag.

Amanda Holden sent Instagram wild with her latest look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden’s fans say on Instagram?

And the outfit didn’t go unnoticed by Amanda’s legion of fans.

Taking to social media, her followers gushed over the super-chic look and complimented her beauty.

One wrote: “Beauty in blue. Loving the jumpsuit look today @noholdenback.”

Beauty in blue

In addition, a second said: “Gorgeous as always.”

Another added: “Absolutely beautiful.”

A fourth joked: “Looks a bit nippy out.”

The BGT star left fans gushing on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden labelled ‘pure filth’ by Jimmy Carr ahead of new BBC show

During today’s radio show, Amanda and co-host Ashley Roberts were joined by popular actor Olly Alexander.

She marked their meeting with a fun video on Instagram, where the pair were seen strutting through the London office.

Alongside the post, Amanda penned: “Starstruck to meet this gorgeous human @ollyyears.”

What else has Amanda been up to?

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Amanda’s debut appearance on I Can See Your Voice.

The BBC series is based on a South Korean entertainment show.

The show sees contestants weighing up a group of mystery singers and trying to work out who has decent vocals and who doesn’t.

Amanda and Alison recently appeared on I Can See Your Voice (Credit: BBC)

During the show’s first episode, Amanda sparked serious concern among viewers.

Some believed her outfit – a white minidress – was too short.

Furthermore, others compared her to Sharon Stone from the 1992 movie Basic Instinct.

Read more: Eurovision 2021: Amanda Holden joins Graham Norton in coverage of the event

Writing on Twitter, one viewer said: “Is Amanda Holden gonna give us a Sharon Stone moment?”

Another added: “Who else is waiting for Amanda Holden to do a Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct?!”

Amanda appears on the BBC series alongside Paddy McGuinness, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.