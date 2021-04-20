Amanda Holden has sent Instagram wild as she headed to work at Heart FM earlier today (April 20).
The 50-year-old television presenter looked incredible while sporting a plunging blue jumpsuit in London.
Meanwhile, she completed the look with her staple sunglasses and a classic black handbag.
What did Amanda Holden’s fans say on Instagram?
And the outfit didn’t go unnoticed by Amanda’s legion of fans.
Taking to social media, her followers gushed over the super-chic look and complimented her beauty.
One wrote: “Beauty in blue. Loving the jumpsuit look today @noholdenback.”
In addition, a second said: “Gorgeous as always.”
Another added: “Absolutely beautiful.”
A fourth joked: “Looks a bit nippy out.”
During today’s radio show, Amanda and co-host Ashley Roberts were joined by popular actor Olly Alexander.
She marked their meeting with a fun video on Instagram, where the pair were seen strutting through the London office.
Alongside the post, Amanda penned: “Starstruck to meet this gorgeous human @ollyyears.”
What else has Amanda been up to?
Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Amanda’s debut appearance on I Can See Your Voice.
The BBC series is based on a South Korean entertainment show.
The show sees contestants weighing up a group of mystery singers and trying to work out who has decent vocals and who doesn’t.
During the show’s first episode, Amanda sparked serious concern among viewers.
Some believed her outfit – a white minidress – was too short.
Furthermore, others compared her to Sharon Stone from the 1992 movie Basic Instinct.
Writing on Twitter, one viewer said: “Is Amanda Holden gonna give us a Sharon Stone moment?”
Another added: “Who else is waiting for Amanda Holden to do a Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct?!”
Amanda appears on the BBC series alongside Paddy McGuinness, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr.
