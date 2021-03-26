Amanda Holden impressed her Instagram followers as she posed in a racy bunny outfit with pal Ashley Roberts.

And the Britain’s Got Talent judge risked exposing a little too much as she unzipped the costume in a clip shared on the social media platform.

Amanda Holden posted in a bunny costume for Easter on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

On Friday (March 26), Amanda shared a snap of herself with her fellow Heart radio presenter Ashley Roberts.

In the pic, the duo posed in matching bunny outfits, complete with fluffy hoods and rabbit ears.

Amanda wrote in the caption: “Morning, #Easter on it’s way! And we’re all over it #bunniesofinstagram.”

What did fans say about Amanda’s Easter outfit?

In the comments, one fan of the BGT judge wrote: “How the hell does Jamie [Theakston] manage to concentrate!? My head would be scrambled!”

Someone else wrote, with a heart emoji: “A pair of beauties.”

Another put: “WOW WOW! Beautiful babes.”

That’s my bunny senorita back there, can you see her?

A fourth commented, with a fire emoji: “This is all I need for my Friday.”

On her Stories, Amanda shared a clip of Pussycat Dolls member Ashley filming them in their costumes.

Ashley said, angling the camera so fans could see Amanda: “That’s my bunny senorita back there, can you see her?”

Amanda then said, “Hang on” and quickly unzipped the front of the outfit to reveal her cleavage.

At that, the pals burst out laughing.

Amanda shared Ashley’s video of her unzipping her bunny costume (Credit: Ashley Roberts / Instagram Stories)

Fans hail star a ‘femme fatale’

Amanda regularly impresses fans on Instagram with her outfits at Heart radio.

Earlier this week, she donned a figure-hugging black jumpsuit that had followers calling her a “femme fatale”.

After she posted a looped clip of herself strutting in the denim get-up, fans rushed to comment and said she looked “stunning”.

Amanda has been a presenter on Heart’s breakfast show, alongside Jamie Theakston, since April 2019, when she replaced Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Ashley Roberts joined later that same year, in June, as the programme’s showbiz reporter.

