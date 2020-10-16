Amanda Holden praised as she goes topless to film mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Amanda Holden has been praised by fans after sharing the importance of detecting the early signs of breast cancer.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 49, shared a video of herself as she underwent a mammogram check up during her Heart FM breakfast show today (October 16).

In the clip, Amanda went topless as she guided radio listeners through the hospital examination.

What did Amanda Holden do?

She said: “This morning I’m at the hospital and I’m going for my annual mammogram check-up.

“I always feel really nervous before I go in, I think it’s a really human thing to feel.

“I’m going to take you through the whole thing and I’m going to talk about it all the way through and hopefully inspire you to go through the same thing.”

Despite admitting the screening was “intimidating”, Amanda urged her followers to do the same.

Amanda Holden went topless as she filmed her mammogram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She later added: “My boob is now on a sort of black metal plate. It does feel tight but it doesn’t actually feel too uncomfortable.”

Following the first set of pictures, she said: “That was really quick and really painless considering it could potentially save my life.

“I’ve just had it done.

“Everyone’s boobs are different, so for me it didn’t feel too painful.”

The BGT star shared the process on her Heart FM breakfast show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram, Amanda wrote: “My mammogram #breastcancerawareness.

“My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons so I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that 1 in 8 of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime. Worryingly 50% of us fail to notice or know the early signs of the disease.”

The mum-of-two went on: “Regular mammograms, in addition to our own personal checks, offer the best results for early detection as they can highlight problems up to three years before anything can be felt through our own examination.

“We’re all different shapes and sizes and experience things differently but for me the check-up was quick and easy and potentially saved my life.”

Amanda backed Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Amanda’s followers took to the comments section to praise the star.

One wrote: “Sure a brilliant idea Amanda!!!! An insight of what a lot of women might be scared of. You should be very proud!”

A second said: “This is great and so important! Well done for highlighting.”

Another added: “Hope this can inspire a huge number to go get checked! Better safe than sorry.”

The ITV star was praised by fans (Credit: Twitter)

Why are mammogram’s so important?

Amanda’s clip comes weeks after Dr Hilary Jones issued a warning after data revealed that thousands of women around the country could be living with undetected breast cancer.

The GMB star urged viewers to make sure they go to see a GP if they notice any changes in themselves – and to not let their coronavirus fears stop them.

The TV doctor said: “I think people [feel] worried about going into any clinical setting at the moment for fear of catching COVID-19. It’s really important that people still go to their health screenings… that’s especially if you’ve got any symptoms.

“If you notice anything that’s new for you, anything different, even more important to call your GP straight away and get that appointment.”

