Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination as she goes bralass in outfit for radio return

Amanda Holden left little to the imagination as she posed up a storm on Instagram today (January 4).

The Britain’s Got Talent host, 50, looked incredible in her latest snap as she returned to work after the festive period.

It comes after Amanda and her family recently enjoyed an exotic break abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden poses on Instagram

Amanda proudly showed off her outfit as she returned to Heart FM on Tuesday.

The radio host looked sensational whilst modelling a black midi skirt and detailed heels.

She also appeared to be bralass in a cropped cardigan to complete to look.

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘breaks the internet’ with bikini photo on Instagram

And it didn’t go unnoticed with her fans.

Many rushed to the comments to gush over Amanda’s ensemble.

One said: “Beauty and elegance.”

Amanda Holden left fans stunned on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “Simply stunning Mandy, love the shoes. Think the heating needs turning up??”

A third joked: “Is the heating not working?”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Is it nippy in there?”

Is it nippy in there?

Another simply stated: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

A sixth added: “Don’t think she’s ever put a post up without first thinking ‘this will get a reaction’ – it’s like it’s standard before she posts the photo.”

Another shared: “The commitment to glam even for radio is actually iconic.”

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Amanda’s ‘nippy’ look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda returns to work

Meanwhile, Amanda returned to hosting duties following a relaxing break off.

The BGT judge recently spent time soaking up the sun with her daughters and husband, Chris Hughes, on holiday.

Amanda shared various snaps over the course of the holiday, including one with daughter Lexi in the pool.

Read more: Why did Amanda Holden and The Cube host Phillip Schofield fall out?

According to reports, the teen has been approached by numerous modelling agencies to sign with them.

However, she won’t begin work until she turns 16 as Amanda wants Lexi to prioritise school.

A source previously told The Sun: “The family is excited and proud. But she won’t start her modelling career until she turns 16 on January 20th.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.